Legault is worried that a lack of workforce in NURSING homes this summer
Photo: Jacques Boissinot The canadian Press
The prime minister François Legault
Caroline – The canadian Press, and
Catherine Lévesque – The canadian Press
18: 27
- Quebec
The prime minister François Legault, who fears a lack of workforce in NURSING homes this summer, increasing the pressure on a trade union of nurses and the federal government.
This is what he has allowed to appear on Friday, during a press briefing at Joliette, then he addressed the issue of summer holidays for the staff of the health.
The prime minister has reported discussions complicated with the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec (FIQ), which represents 76 000 nurses, nursing assistants and other healthcare professionals.
“I have difficulty understanding why we can’t get along with the FIQ “, he pestered.
On the other hand, he referred to an agreement with the Confederation of national trade unions (CSN) and the Alliance of professional and technical staff of the health and social services (APTS) in regard to the holidays.
These two unions have accepted the offer for their members for two weeks of vacation, as well as ongoing by the end of September, said Mr. Legault.
For its part, the FIQ would require that its members can take three weeks of vacation by the end of September. “It is mathematically impossible,” said François Legault.
“The two offers are still on the table : two weeks of vacation by the end of September for the world, or three weeks of vacation for everyone, but by the 13 October. It is a question of continuity of services “, he pleaded.
In addition, the head of the government of québec’s income, Friday, on his conversation of the previous day with the prime minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau.
He said he felt a “more openness” on the part of Mr. Trudeau about at the request of the Quebec retain the 1000 soldiers of the canadian army in the LTCU until 15 September.
Read also
Trudeau remains vague on the solutions to help NURSING homes
The soldiers are currently working seven days a week, 12 hours per day.
“I was pretty direct with Mr. Trudeau and I asked him what there was of the more urgent as other work,” said Mr. Legault.
He said he had suggested to the prime minister of the canadian soldiers are working instead of eight hours per day, five days per week.
On the 1000 soldiers at work in this time in Quebec, Mr. Legault has lamented the fact that many are working to produce reports outside of the centres for seniors.
“I have nothing against the reports, but the ratio, I would like to find out more about the 1000 in NURSING homes “, he said.