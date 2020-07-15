Legault offers “temporary structures” to reduce congestion in the emergency
Photo: Paul Chiasson, The canadian Press
The prime minister, François Legault, is holding a press conference Wednesday in Rivière-du-Loup.
The prime minister François Legault believes that the construction of modular structures, temporary is a solution to the congestion of emergency in anticipation of the construction of new hospitals.
The prime minister has made this statement at a press conference Wednesday afternoon to Rivière-du-Loup, noting that overcrowding in hospital emergency departments can be explained in part by the fact that there are not enough hospitals in Quebec.
“Several expansion projects of hospitals were in bill 61, but there are expropriations to be done, the environmental approvals potter, the facilities in the territory lying around, it will be necessary to accelerate the construction and expansion of hospitals,” said the prime minister.
“I asked Christian Dubé (the new minister of Health) to see if we could not, pending the completion of these buildings, put modular, so the local temporary “, he added.
The construction of new hospitals and of modular structures, would reduce congestion in the emergency room, according to the prime minister, but it is also necessary to improve the first-line directing some patients elsewhere in hospitals, according to him.
“50 % of patients in the emergency department “should” be seen in private clinics, in local community service centres or by family doctors, ” said the prime minister press conference.
“But there must be an agreement with general practitioners to support first-line, [and] to avoid that half of the patients in emergency departments are mild cases that do not have a case in the er “, he added.
A statement released on Wednesday by Index Health indicates that waiting times were “high” or “very high” in sixty or emergency hospitals or centres hospitaliers du Québec during the last ten days.