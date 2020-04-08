Legault prefers to stay in the background
Photo: Jacques Boissinot The canadian Press
Dr. Richard Massé was presented with the scenarios “optimistic” — Portuguese and German — and “pessimistic” — Italian — to which the Quebec refers to.
Unlike its counterparts in ontario, Doug Ford, and alberta’s Jason Kenney, François Legault has chosen to stay on the sidelines of the presentation of the projection of the spread of the COVID-19 in his province. The prime minister of quebec was trying not to politicize this exercise of transparency expected of the public at large, insists his bodyguards. “It is important that people way that it is a scenario that is not political. It is a scenario that is done by scientists, by experts, ” said Mr. Legault, during his daily press conference, 13-h.
The head of government said to have fulfilled its “responsibility” which, according to him, was to ensure that the officials of the ministry of Health have the answers to the questions of the quebec population. “But it is not me who dictates the answers,” he repeated. Dr. Richard Massé has been sent to the front in order to present the scenarios with “optimistic” — Portuguese and German — and “pessimistic” — Italian — to which the Quebec refers to.
Members of the bodyguard of François Legault had warned The Duty : “This will not be a big deal. “The projection released Tuesday stops in net to 30 April. It is neither a modelling nor a prediction, was it repeated to journalists. On the advice of public health experts, it has refused to venture the number of lives that will be saved thanks to the measures taken by the government during the pandemic.
Last week, the prime minister of Ontario, Doug Ford, was estimated at not less than 85 000 97 000 the number of deaths that will be avoided due to the public health measures ordered by the government.
Prepare for the pic
The role of the government is to ensure the availability of human and material resources to treat people infected with novel coronavirus to the point where they need help. The experts, meanwhile, predict the “peak” of patients with the COVID-19 around the 18 April next. According to the projections, 468 persons will then be hospitalized in intensive care in the case of the most optimistic. More beds than it should have been set aside for them, or 633.
“We are in the process of soon reaching the famous summit but, even if it is encouraging, the battle is not won,” said Mr. Legault Tuesday, he, who is given as a challenge to reach the greatest number of Québec to the movement against the novel coronavirus, but not “alarm” anyone. “It should not be that all the efforts we made the past few weeks may be wasted in changing it for the rest of the month of April “, he continued.
“Correct” and ” adjust “
The prime minister was careful Tuesday to thank the elected officials, all political parties combined, which have made ” full of suggestions since the beginning of the state of public health emergency. “One corrects, one adjusts the government’s actions in function of what comes out of the ground by the 125 members,” he argued.
The number one of public Health, Horacio Arruda, shone by its absence during the unveiling of the scenarios of the spread of the COVID-19 in Quebec. It should not be decode a disapproval of the presentation made Tuesday by the end of the day. “Dr. Arruda and me, we complete a little like the fingers of a hand, honestly. In any case, I hope that you don’t see dissension between [we] two, ” said Richard Massé, who has already assumed the responsibilities of the national director of public health (1998-2003).