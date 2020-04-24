Legault put on the”natural immunity” of Quebec
Jacques Boissinot The canadian Press
The sides of the Dr. Horacio Arruda, François Legault explained, Thursday, wanting to avoid a second wave of contagion in the fall of that would be worse than the first.
A confinement extended until September “would be the worst thing” to do, according to prime minister François Legault, who counts on the development of a “natural immunity” to the COVID-19 in the population aged less than 60 years to reduce the rate of transmission. He wants to avoid a second wave of contagion in the fall of that would be worse than the first ” to avoid losing control in the health care network “.
“We find ourselves in a situation where we must wait for the vaccine, which will happen maybe in a year, maybe two years, said Mr. Legault Thursday. You can’t ask people to stay at home for two years. So, the idea is to go very gradually, so that people who are less of a risk, well, to be able to develop antibodies, there, to be able to become immunized. “
The prime minister has, however, attempted to reassure citizens worried by the prospect of a déconfinement. “When it is said that it will announce a plan next week, there’s nothing that’s going to reopen next week, he wanted to highlight. It will just be a calendar for the following weeks. “
This schedule will be adapted as the situation evolves by the national director of public health, Dr. Horacio Arruda. “It won’t open anything before you have the OK from the Dr. Arruda and her team, stated the prime minister. So, I just want to be very clear. “Parents who do not wish to send their children to school by the end of the school year will not have to do it.
No question, therefore, “take the children as guinea pigs,” said the prime minister. His position has received the support of the Association of pediatricians of Quebec, who argued that the containment also has negative effects on young people.
For example, 240 000 children living in poverty do not enjoy most of the breakfast program in their school, others who live for violence in the home do not receive assistance, the screening of other infectious diseases or problems of development works in slow motion and the confinement generate a lot of anxiety.
Will there be a public inquiry into the management of CHSLD?
“Me, I am not nothing,” replied Mr. Legault. The government will make a balance sheet to determine what led to the crisis in these shelters long-term care, but the prime minister has already hinted that many staff absences in the network had made the situation ” very tense “.
“A gradual return to real life for our children is not only desirable, it is necessary, writes the Association in a letter sent to the prime minister. It will, of course, that the return is gradual and cautious. The grandparents of these children remain extremely vulnerable, as the older employees of schools and CPE. “
The public Health estimated that less than 10% of Quebecers are immune to the COVID-19, when it should be between 60 % and 80 %, are to achieve immunity mass. The wearing of the mask will be strongly recommended, particularly in transit, where it will be difficult to meet the distancing of 2 meters.
“You can’t make it mandatory, taking into account its level of efficiency, explained Dr. Arruda. In legal terms, it would be [extremely] questionable. So, it will be a strong recommendation. “
873 new cases of infection with the coronavirus have been identified in Québec Thursday, for a total of 21 838 confirmed cases. No less than 109 new deaths are added to the balance sheet, bringing the total to 1243. Of this number, 93 deaths involved people who were living in residences for seniors.
Déconfinement precipitate ?
Several canadian provinces are preparing to start a déconfinement on their territory.
The premier of Saskatchewan, Scott Moe, unveiled Thursday, his own plan to revive the economy of his province, and to reopen some businesses and public services in the month of may. Its plan consists of five stages and begins with the re-opening of certain medical services, golf courses, parks and campgrounds. Retail and salons aesthetic treatments can resume their activities during the second phase, while restaurants, bars, fitness centres and child care centres will have to wait until the third phase.
9500
It is the number of absent employees in the health network, which has pushed prime minister François Legault to launch a new call for help. “I ask you, we need you, he said. The network can’t work with 9500 people missing. “In some cases, the federal moneys intended for people who had lost their jobs would have been an incentive to stop working, according to him. His government had tried to counter the negative effect that could have the Benefit of the canadian emergency (ECPS) by offering premiums to certain categories of workers.
Manitoba also wants to be part of the first provinces to resume their activities and will present his game plan for next week. New Brunswick also has good hopes to revive its economy in the month of may.
The prime minister Justin Trudeau is not the opposite. “Different provinces are at different stages in their fight against the COVID-19 and will take appropriate decisions “, he said, adding that the federal government is trying to ensure that there is a common approach.
The pandemic of COVID-19 is a lot less victims in these provinces than in Quebec and Ontario, and their epidemic curve has already started to flatten.
With Marie Vastel
IN SUMMARY
François Legault stresses the intake of ten quebec manufacturers
If Quebec has enough masks procedure, of N95 masks and gloves for the next few weeks, it is quite otherwise in regard to the gowns for medical staff. It remains for about a week, said Mr. Legault. “Fortunately, we worked very hard over the last few weeks to convince businesses here in Quebec, making them. There are companies that are beginning to deliver us the shirts, he added. And then, we think that with these volumes that one starts to receive, it will allow us to have enough time to go through it. “He extended thanks of the day for these ten companies : Delfab, George Courey, MIP, The Castle, Logistik Unicorp, Samuelsohn, Second Clothing, Shan, Tricots Liesse and Clothing SP.