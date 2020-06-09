Legault request “a few days” before revealing his plan for the fight against racism
François Legault has repeated to be a person “pragmatic” in search of “results”.
The prime minister François Legault request to the press and, by extension, to the population, “a few days” before revealing his plan for the fight against racism in Quebec.
“I’m trying to consult a few people. I should be able, in the course of the next few days, to announce exactly the mandate, and then the tags that we will give to act. Me, I want that one either “, he said in a press briefing on Tuesday.
The head of the government has repeated a person be “pragmatic” in search of ” results “. “I don’t want to just talk. I want to find a way to reduce, ideally remove them completely racism in Québec in all fields, including the field of police “, he continued.
Mr. Legault has called “the problem” the “under-representation, among others, visible minorities [and ethnic]” not only in government, but also in the societies of State. For example, the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ) counts among its staff only 1.6 % of people from visible minorities, according to a report of the Commission on human rights and droits de la jeunesse (CDPDJ) unveiled Tuesday. “We must give concrete objectives in future hires. It is a real problem. This is a problem that dates a long time ago, then it is necessary to act “, said the prime minister.
About 330 government agencies are subject to the Act respecting equal access to employment, which aims to correct situations of discrimination against groups that have been historically discriminated against. “[Or], public agencies have saved too little progress in the representation of Aboriginal, visible minorities, ethnic minorities, and persons with disabilities, within their body of work, ” laments the CDPDJ.
