Legault speaks of CHSLD “outdated” and bonus “diverted” in the Outaouais region
Photo: Paul Chiasson, The canadian Press
François Legault ensures want to move forward with a promise of 2018 to build a new hospital of”at least 170 beds” in the region.
Passing in Ottawa on Friday, prime minister François Legault has pointed out that there were several CHSLD “obsolete” in the region, and took the opportunity to resume its criticism of the delays in the approval of infrastructure projects.
Mr. Legault said he agreed with the president-director general of the integrated Centre of health and social services (CISSS) of the Outaouais region, Josée Filion, that there should be an additional effort for the quality of institutions and long-term care.
The construction of two “houses of the elders” — the new projects of the government caquiste — and the “relocation” of two NURSING homes are planned, he said.
But the prime minister said that he would probably “talk of most of the homes of the elders” that which is already on the table.
He also reported a lack of at least 170 beds in the region, saying that there are still people in the hospitals who should be in a CHSLD.
“We count on the construction of infrastructure to revive the economy, it is not the money lost, we need homes of seniors, a new hospital in Ottawa “, he said in a press briefing at Chelsea, lamenting the time ” much too long “, sometimes for “several years” before beginning construction.
“This is unacceptable. I tried for a year and a half to reduce the bureaucracy in the various ministries. I think we managed to do it. But there are still rules and laws concerning the environmental assessments the assessments in land use planning, expropriations… assessments that are much too long “, has hammered Mr. Legault.
The prime minister said he “felt a good support” from mayors and prefects met in Ottawa to speed up the work.
Last month, the government and the opposition have found themselves back to back, unable to find a common ground on the bill 61.
The controversial piece of legislation, which was filed on June 3, aims to accelerate the construction of hundreds of infrastructure projects.
Premiums ” diverted “
Lifting is also a lack of nurses, Mr. Legault reported a “competitive wage” because of the proximity to Ottawa, and are planned for the premiums to have been “diverted” to other sectors.
“We have a competition on the wages of the nurses that when you look at the number of nurses per 1000 inhabitants, and the people of the Outaouais region have fewer nurses than elsewhere in Quebec. It is not fair, the people of the Outaouais region pay the same taxes as all other Quebecers “, he argued.
“It would therefore be normal for there to be incentives,” he said.
Mr. Legault said he learned Friday from the p.-d. g. of the CISSS that a sum of $ 20 million on the $ 24 million of an annual program was used ” for oncology and other areas that have nothing to do with the bonuses for the nurses “.
And already the $ 24 million were not sufficient, said Mr. Legault.
“It will be necessary to improve, revise this program to be able to have so many nurses here than in the other regions,” said Mr. Legault.
Regarding the lack of doctors in the Outaouais region, Mr. Legault argued that it was necessary to ensure that the graduates begin their practice other than Montreal or Quebec.
“Doctors, we have the right as government to put in place of the regional medical staffing plans (PREM). Now, you must have courage, it is necessary to ensure that all outgoing universities are working there where it lacks most of the doctors. We need to stop giving exemptions as has been done in recent years to go to Montreal and go to Quebec, ” he said.
The food supply
Concerning the food sovereignty highlighted during the pandemic, Mr. Legault stressed the commitment “to double the size of the greenhouses” in the region.
“We were afraid during the pandemic, the supply. For some fruits and vegetables during the winter, there are many on the south of the United States. However, the advantage that it has is that it has […] of the surplus power, ” he argued.
The prime minister has indicated that in the coming days, the president of Hydro-Québec and the minister of natural Resources announced a program, ” which will be very advantageous, to achieve our goal of doubling the area in the greenhouses “.