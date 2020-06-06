Legault speaks of the revival of tourism in the eastern Townships
Of passage in the eastern Townships, the prime minister François Legault has welcomed an exceptional job in the region to contain the number of cases of the COVID-19.
Share
June 5, 2020 11h18
Updated at 18: 15
Share
Legault speaks of the revival of tourism in the eastern Townships
Pierre Saint-Arnaud
The Canadian Press
The prime minister François Legault has promised a stimulus package for the tourism sector “in the coming days”.
Of passage in the eastern Townships, Friday, where the tourism industry occupies a prominent place as in several other regions, it has given some guidance on this plan, whose details are to be finalized.
“We want to help financially above all the hospitality of small and medium-sized. In the region, they are very important for tourism, these hotels,” he said, citing the significant number of jobs that are in the game.
“It’s going to be a financial aid, a mixture of loans and grants,” said the prime minister during a press briefing at Orford.
Without closing the door to a possible support for the big hotels, he explained that it is still too early to say, because of their financial structure.
“It’s going to be in some big hotels of the restructuring. Currently, there are holders of debt, the debentures, which are likely to contribute to the financial restructuring, so it takes almost expect this restructuring before the government can intervene.”
Although he recognized that it will take one or two years before the foreign tourism to return to the same levels as before the pandemic, he argued that Quebecers are not likely to travel abroad on them and will turn to the regions of Quebec for sightseeing during their holidays.
Attack against Anglade
The prime minister caquiste took the opportunity to take it to the head of the liberal Dominique Anglade, of which he has described as “unfortunate” the reaction to the bill 61 introduced Wednesday by his government to revive the economy.
“We have good discussions with Québec solidaire and the Parti québécois, but unfortunately, Dominique Anglade, and the liberal Party are of the partisanship on the back of construction workers”, he lamented.
Speaking of local projects in the eastern Townships that would benefit from the acceleration of investments that his recovery plan provides, it referred in particular to the construction of the hospital mother-to-child Fleurimont, in Sherbrooke, as being among those who would suffer as a result of an obstruction to the passage of bill 61.
He also referred to the full rehabilitation of the road 257, which extends from the u.s. border near Chartierville in Saint-Adrien to the north of Sherbrooke.
It has also expressed its frustration with the help of $ 14 billion that it intends to grant the Trudeau government, and of which a portion must be devoted to the municipalities when a reporter asked him about the financial difficulties of the City of Sherbrooke, in the wake of the pandemic. The possibility that Ottawa will impose conditions on the use of these are irritating to deeply François Legault.
“It speaks of the municipalities, but it speaks to the transit-only municipalities. Once again, I would like to see the $ 14 billion that will be distributed between the provinces by Mr. Trudeau either without conditions because cities such as Sherbrooke (…) there is not only a problem of deficit with the public transport. There are other problems, among other things with the property tax, which could not be collected.”
Pandemic: congratulations to the eastern Townships
Mr. Legault took advantage of the opportunity to pay tribute to “an exceptional work” in the region to contain the number of cases of the COVID-19.
“The crisis has been very well managed in the eastern Townships. I won’t deny that at the beginning we were a little worried. It will be recalled that the first cases were in two of the private residences here.”
Welcoming in particular the work of the employees of the health network, he noted that “the situation was quickly controlled and today we can be optimistic.”
It also took note of the efforts of the network in terms of the youth sector, where 117 jobs have been added, and waiting lists reduced “significantly” in the wake of the scandal of the death of the little girl of 7 years of Granby, which has caused a wave of shock across the province, and that has led to the creation of a commission of inquiry into the whole system of youth protection in Quebec.
255 new cases and 50 deaths
The balance sheet of the pandemic coronavirus now stands at 4935 dead in Quebec.
Thirty-three new deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, in addition to 17 deaths which occurred before 29 may.
There were 255 new cases, for a total of 52 398.
The number of hospitalizations has slipped from 46 to 1030, and fifteen less people were in the intensive care unit, or 131.
There were 125 infections in the region of Montréal, for a total of 26 025. The balance sheet was 5550 cases in Laval and 7188 in the Montérégie region.