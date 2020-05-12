Legault wants of the university course in class in the fall
There are currently many uncertainties regarding the fall semester in higher education. On the photo, the University of Montreal
Students at colleges and universities will need to wait several weeks before you know what it will look like their next fall session.
The government, however, wants only a part of the teaching is done on-site, in the classroom, and not only at a distance. The prime minister François Legault has made it known on Monday that the government is ” monitoring the situation “.
At a press conference to provide an update on the fight against the pandemic, he said that his government will make announcements, ” probably in the course of the summer.” However, he has already made known his preferences : he was not interested in teaching 100 % virtual.
“We hope that a part of the teaching will be done on site in the universities, colleges, schools, he said in English. But we can not confirm today if it will be possible. “
Let us also recall that the public health directorate is intended to have the last word on the general rules that could lay the government on the procedures defined by the institutions, or squarely on the continuation of the session or not.
Currently, students are questioning the type of education they will receive, on the evaluation methods, etc, Many of them are still waiting for instructions from their institution to prepare accordingly. In addition, students — and parents — are questioning, for example, on the relevance of sign or renew a lease for an apartment if the teaching is done remotely.
Communications sent to students by McGill University for the fall of 2020 leave hear that the courses will be offered primarily at a distance “.
However, the university suggests that she will consider holding student activities on campus, ” as the health authorities will lift the restrictions on assemblies “. If the conditions allow it, we could then have ” seminars in small groups, lectures, tutorials, workshops, reading clubs, socialization activities “.
In addition, according to the echoes obtained from members of the faculty at the University of Laval, here also, the probabilities of a distance education are high. However, there may be intermittent activities supervise students on-site, but in smaller groups, to respect the distance of two meters.
The canadian Press asked the spokesperson of the minister of Education for clarification on the scenarios envisaged by the government, but got no response.