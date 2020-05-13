Legault was “looking forward to signing the collective agreements” attendants
The beneficiary attendants in institutions under the jurisdiction of public, affect 20,55 per hour in the first level and up to 22,35 $ the fifth and final level.
May 12, 2020 19h44
Lia Lévesque
The Canadian Press
MONTREAL — prime minister François Legault has sought to increase pressure on the trade unions of orderlies, on Tuesday, saying he was “looking forward to signing the collective agreements” with them for better pay.
During his press conference on the situation of the pandemic of sars coronavirus, it has even expressed its willingness to spend to the salary of the employees “a minimum of $ 21 to $ 25 per hour”.
This is without counting the bonuses temporary that have been granted, first, because of the crisis of the sars coronavirus and, in the last few days, to promote the full-time job.
Quebec accused already a shortage of orderlies before the outbreak of coronavirus and it has aggravated the situation.
“We continue the negotiations with the unions, but if we want these positions then become attractive, well-we want to make the switch, a minimum of $ 21 to $ 25 per hour. I think it will help,” commented the prime minister Legault.
François Legault
The negotiations focused on the compensation of the orderlies began formally on 21 April, while the negotiation of the collective agreements affecting the 550, 000 employees of the State was already underway.
Since then, Quebec and the two trade union centres concerned, the CSN and the FTQ, accusing each other of delaying an agreement on the compensation of employees.
The president of the treasury Board, Christian Dubé, said last Saturday that it was ready to enhance the compensation of employees permanently, but “provided you have a global agreement with all unionized central”.
It thus links itself to the conclusion of an agreement on the compensation of the agents to an agreement more comprehensive with regard to public sector collective agreements
In an interview Monday, the president of the FTQ; and Daniel Boyer, had argued that if the government continued to only offer “crumbs” to the other employees of the State, they are the ones who déploreraient that “any” goes to the servants and who would vote against the governmental bids.
Return-to-work
The prime minister, Legault has also stated, at his press conference, that workers who were absent in the accommodation Centres, and long-term care (CHSLD) have started to come back to work, “even if they are not numerous” to do it again.
He had insisted, in the last few days, so that thousands of absent come back, telling them, “we need you”.