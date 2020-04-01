Legendary FC “Dnipro” has reminded of itself: in June, he can win a tidy sum
Sports arbitration court in Lausanne is scheduled for June 24, considering two cases concerning former club in the Premier League “Dnipro”.These cases are based on the claims of the Ukrainian club for the Brazilian club Palmeiras and the player Egídio, which in 2015 after a couple of months after the transition to the “Dnepr” made the decision to terminate the contract unilaterally and to return home. It is reported sport.ua.
At that time the General Director of “Dnepr” Andrey Stetsenko, commenting on the act Egídio, said that the Brazilian had little reason to break the contract. The player himself and his agent made reference to the failure to receive wages for three months that, according to the circulars of FIFA allows a player to unilaterally break the working agreement. However, Stetsenko claimed that the club shortly before the act Egídio paid footballer.
Dnipro initially was going to seek the truth in the Chamber of dispute resolution FIFA, and then in the Sports arbitration court in Lausanne. The Ukrainian club had intended to seek financial compensation from Egídio and sheltered his club Palmeiras for breach of contract.
Note that on the website of the court of arbitration for Sport stated that until may 1 it is because of the coronavirus will not work. In the case of the extension of the quarantine reported on the possible progress of cases scheduled for review in may and June.
At the moment, 33-year-old Egídio is a player of the Brazilian Fluminense. In this club he joined from Cruzeiro in mid-January of this year.
We will remind that the football club “Dnepr” of the season-2018/19 lost professional status, however, the legal entity has retained. In particular, according to data from the unified state register of legal entities, individuals-entrepreneurs and public forces of Ukraine, FC “Dnipro” is not in process of bankruptcy or liquidation, and its ultimate beneficial owners are Igor Kolomoisky and Gennady Bogolyubov.