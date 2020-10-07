Del Potro, Sabatini and Emanuel Ginobili, among others, celebrated the victory of the Argentine who will get into the top ten for the first time since he turned professional.

Diego Schwartzman is in the semifinals of Roland Garros and the whole country celebrates it. The victory of Peque will put him among the top ten in the world for the first time and some legends of Argentine sports celebrated the achievement of the Buenos Aires tennis player.

ADVERTISEMENT

https://twitter.com/delpotrojuan/status/1313552665847230472?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw [/ embed]

His colleague and friend, Juan Martín Del Potro , champion in the US Open 2009 and the Davis Cup 2016, expressed: “Little giants. Enjoy a lot”, referring to Peque and Rosario Nadia Podoroska , who this morning managed to get between the four best of the women's team.

For her part, the extenista Gabriela Sabatini wrote: “I was speechless, what a great game of these 2 greats, thanks for the delivery @dieschwartzman @ThiemDomi. Crazy what you did, you are pure struggle, heart and courage, congratulations @dieschwartzman. Vamoooooosssss !!! “.

https://twitter.com/sabatinigabyok/status/1313551148779962371?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw [/ embed]

And another one who joined was Emanuel Ginobili from Bahia, four-time NBA champion and gold medalist in Athens 2004. “Impressive victory. What a thrill,” the ex-basketball player tweeted.

https://twitter.com/manuginobili/status/1313549816627179520?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw [/ embed]

Mariano Zabaleta also spoke: “Joy for you and for your entire work team.” Guillermo Coria, Agustín Calleri, Juan Mónaco and Leonardo Mayer, were other tennis players who highlighted Schwartzman's performance.

https://twitter.com/zabala7/status/1313550563141996544?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw [/ embed]

https://twitter.com/guillecoria/status/1313558934511386629?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw [/ embed]

https://twitter.com/CalleriOk/status/1313556149057323011?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw [/ embed]

https://twitter.com/picomonaco/status/1313552261252100096?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw [/ embed]

https://twitter.com/YacaMayer/status/1313567137978634240?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw [/ embed]