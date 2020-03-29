Leonardo DiCaprio has an affair with Kate Winslet
Despite the fact that Leonardo DiCaprio has 45 years old, he still was listed as the main bachelor of Hollywood.
A lot of novels, many of which looked serious.
Leonardo was mostly met with popular models: Gisele Bundchen, Bar Refaeli, Erin Heatherton and Toni Garrn, Kelly Rohrbach, Camila Morrone.
All the girls were younger than the actor, some novels did not last year, and some were more than 5 years.
Exactly 23 years ago Leonardo starred in the popular film “Titanic.” With him in the lead role starred Kate Winslet. Kate and Leonardo talked all these years, they have a very warm relationship to each other.
The actors were all friends together out on the carpet, but the friendship grew into something more. As they say in friendship between a man and a woman is always someone in love, apparently, it’s Kate. The lovers came to light during a joint vacation in Saint-Tropez.
Jack and rose together again blew all media, Leonardo had an affair with Kate in “Titanic.” A loving woman caught up in the emotion and did not resist the emergence of a new relationship. 10 years later, the pair re-played the lovers. For his performance in “Road of changes” were both awarded the nomination for “Golden globe”.
The night of the awards ceremony, Kate took the statuette home. In the acceptance speech she missed no opportunity to confess his love to colleague: “Leo, I’m so glad I can stand here and say how much I love you how much I love you that’s already 13 years old. I love you with all my heart, really.”
DiCaprio also from the audience sent to his beloved friend, kisses, and, it seems, as Kate fought tears.