Less than 300 new cases in Ontario, but not enough tests
Of Torontonians are lined up before undergoing a screening test of the COVID-19.
May 26, 2020 16h23
Émilie Pelletier
Initiative of journalism-local — Law
Ontario has taken the account of 287 new cases of COVID-19 between Monday and Tuesday. This is the first time in 16 days that the province recorded fewer than 300 new cases, and the first time in six days that this number was below 400.
But the news about the screening were not as encouraging Tuesday. Only 9 875 tests were carried out on Monday, despite the target provincial of the 16 000 daily tests. The provincial laboratories have the capacity to analyse 20 000 tests per day.
The ontario government is now asking anyone who experiences symptoms or who believe they have been in contact with a person infected with the virus to get tested.
Ontario account 2 123 deaths, of which 1 335 residents and four employees of nursing homes long-term.
Following the publication of the report of the military who have been sent to homes long-term care of Ontario, the chief medical officer of the province, Dr David Williams, has indicated that it is considering the possibility of visits by family caregivers.
Dr. Williams is also investigating the possibility of a déconfinement regional. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the prime minister, Doug Ford says that this strategy would not take place in Ontario, saying that he does not want to see the people of Toronto, move to the regions déconfinées.
There are also two new outbreaks in nursing homes long-term.
In addition, 76.2 percent of people who contracted the COVID-19 are now considered cured.
In the provinces, 848 people are hospitalized, of which 143 are in the intensive care unit 113 under a respirator.