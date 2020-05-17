Less than 400 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario
The premier, Doug Ford
16 may 2020 11: 30 am
Updated at 12h06
Julien Coderre
Less than 400 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed on the territory of Ontario Saturday, while 391 people have received a positive diagnosis in the last 24 hours.
These new cases bring the total number of infected people to 22 313 since the beginning of the pandemic. According to the health authorities of the province, 42.5% of cases are aged 60 years and over.
Overall, 975 people are hospitalized, a decrease of 11 compared to the previous day. One more person is in addition to the intensive care unit compared to the previous day for a total of 180, while the number of people on an artificial respirator remains at 135.
Saturday, a little over 17 000 people were considered “cured” of the COVID-19, a proportion 76.3 of confirmed cases in ontario.
In addition, the Ontario lists now 1858 deaths in connection with the coronavirus, an increase of 33 over the past 24 hours, while 264 outbreaks were reported in nursing homes long-term. This is an increase of an outbreak compared to Friday.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ontario made 528 629 testing, COVID-19, of which 17 768 Friday. Recall that the objective of the province has been fixed at 20 000 tests per day and it has still not been reached until now.