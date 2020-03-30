Lesya Nikityuk boasted an impressive list of deeds done in quarantine
All take an example from Lesya and will get bored once!
Known Ukrainian TV presenter Lesya Nikityuk, who previously shared archival photos from China in the mask, boasted a list of things already done during a quarantine. Not to be bored during the quarantine, the girl engaged herself in household Affairs and succeeded.
“#Domohozyaika. Today I realized that I am still a mistress: whitewashed all the trees in the yard, marinate the chicken, washed the car and even the wheels, washed the dog, training 40 min + extra press, called all her friends, even those who don’t call for six months, cleaned the house, disinfected the floor, planted in the garden lettuce and arugula. USTANOVITE ME!” – said Lesya.
To the post about the redesigned home Affairs Lesya added a gorgeous photo. TV presenter posed in a short dress-jacket and orange high heels.
