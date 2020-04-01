Lesya Nikityuk showed that hiding under tight clothing
Known Ukrainian TV presenter Les nikitiuk had a photo session in clothes of gold.
The artist decided to show yourself in a stylish outfit of bright yellow shades, and lit the figure during solar filming without underwear. Not so long ago, the star was told that all footage taken during this photo shoot really like her since the first time it showed what it wanted to be.
Today Lesya introduced a stylish outfit: the actress posed in a Golden top, one sleeve dangling from his shoulders and exposing thereby smooth the back, bright yellow tights with a high waist and same shade of shoes – boots made of the same fabric.
And in this photo the emphasis is on slim figure of the actress, turned to the camera, half-side and showing that she’s posing without clothes.