Let yourself be dazzled by the story

May 16, 2020
Photo: City Archives of Montreal
Event on the rue Sainte-Catherine in downtown Montreal, at the end of the Second world War
This text is part of the special culture in your living room
Stories night
The exhibition Nights of the Stewart Museum offers four stories night, created for the occasion by quebec authors. It explores a night in heaven with Éric Dupont, we are intruding in an intimate night with Simon Boulerice, you face the fear of the dark with Dominique Demers, and we scale the urban night with Heather O’neill. The accounts of the authors are available online, or it makes tell audio format. The Museum also offers living the same process créatifque the authors of the exhibition based on a theme and objects of the collection to write a work of fiction. The Stewart Museum also offers other family activities that range from the imagination of the vehicle of the future at the coloring.
The metropolis from all angles
Why the expatriate community from the islands come to Verdun and is it rooted from the beginning of the Twentieth century ? Against which team played the Montreal Canadiens in the first hockey game broadcast in Montreal in 1928 ? While the american stars and French dominated the airwaves in montreal in the 1930s, why the number of radio stations-they turned to local singers during the Second world War ? We discover it on the site Memories of Montreal’s Centre d’histoire de Montréal, where we find more than 500 articles on the metropolis. The Red Light and the Faubourg à m tired, two examples of lost Neighbourhoods, the exhibition presented between 2011 and 2013, are now available virtually.
Treasure hunting at home
A work of 418 m2 adorns the dome of the salon Haida Gwaii at the canadian Museum of history in Gatineau. This is the time to learn more about this work called the morning Star , through short videos and photos that allow us to better understand the point of view of the artist, Alex Janvier, who painted this work in three months in 1993, with the help of his son. It is available online in the section Museum to the home of the canadian Museum of history. There is also the film Canada C3 – Three coasts, a journey that takes us in an icebreaker from Toronto to Victoria through the northwest passage. The museum also allows you to discover virtually many of its exhibits on the history of canadian and others, who are travelling in Egypt and Greece.
Of wildflowers and citizens
While the beautiful days of spring have finally arrived, wild Flowers, the Écomusée du fier monde, presents the flora found in the urban space of montreal. This exhibition illustrates the different uses and the evolution of the botanical in recent centuries, in Montreal and on the territory of the Centre-South.
This museum also offers a video feedback on the exhibition , Tell me about Centre-South, presented last fall, in which engaged citizens of the district to testify to their reality.