Levis: a violent fire devastated the warehouse Pallet Pal Wood [PHOTOS AND VIDEO]
A fire raged in the warehouse Pallet Pal Wood, in the sector of Saint-Nicolas.
Share
July 4, 2020 18h51
Updated at 23h41
Share
Levis: a violent fire devastated the warehouse Pallet Pal Wood [PHOTOS AND VIDEO]
Émilie Pelletier
The Sun
A fire rages late Saturday afternoon in the warehouse of Pallets Pal Wood, 795 chemin industriel, Lévis. A general alarm had to be triggered and tanker aircraft of the SOPFEU has requested assistance on the scene.
At least sixty firefighters fought the blaze in the evening. According to Stéphane Gaumond, chief for operations of the Service de sécurité incendie de Lévis (SSIVL), the fire have originated in wood pallets to the rear of the building. It then quickly spread to the building.
Employees of the company recovery, manufacturing, and delivery of wood pallets met on-site confirmed that nobody was inside when the fire erupted.
The Sun
The force of the wind and the size of the fire accounted for at some point a threat to the trade neighbor belonging to the Group Leblanc (791 path Industrial), as explained in Richard Amnotte, deputy director of the SSIVL.
The flames have also reached the trees in a wooded area located to the rear of the buildings. Two tankers of the Society for the protection of forests against fire (SOPFEU) have performed audits before dropping to the water to protect the forest.
Firefighters from five fire department neighbours, Saint-Antoine-de-Tilly, Saint-Lambert, Saint-Apollinaire, Beaumont and Saint-Michel came in reinforcement to the firefighters of Lévis. Tankers have also been deployed, due to difficulties of water supply in the area.
The origin of the fire is unknown. The premises of the company’s Pallet Pal Wood is a total loss.
For a good part of the evening, a large plume of smoke was visible from several kilometres to Quebec city.