Levis: a violent fire raged through the warehouse Pallet Pal Woods [PHOTOS]
A raging fire in the warehouse Pallet Pal Wood, 795 chemin industriel, Lévis. A general alarm has been triggered.
Share
July 4, 2020 18h51
Updated at 20h03
Share
Levis: a violent fire raged through the warehouse Pallet Pal Woods [PHOTOS]
Émilie Pelletier
The Sun
A raging fire in the warehouse Pallet Pal Wood, 795 chemin industriel, Lévis. A general alarm has been triggered.
Firefighters Levis as they worked to fight the blaze into the evening Saturday. According to Stéphane Gaumond, chief for operations of the fire service, the fire have originated in wood pallets to the rear of the building.
At the time of writing these lines, there would be no risk of spread to neighbouring buildings. The flames had reached the trees, spreading to the woods.
According to information from the chief to the operations, at least thirty firefighters were on the scene.
Fire services fire neighbors, such as Saint-Antoine-de-Tilly, Saint-Lambert and Saint-Apollinaire came in reinforcement to the firefighters of Lévis. Tankers have also been deployed.
The flames are visible up on the north shore of Quebec.
More details to come