Levis revises its forecast for places in day camps
Share
June 4, 2020 13h46
Updated at 17: 03
Share
Levis revises its forecast for places in day camps
Jean-François Tardif
The Sun
The decision of the public Health to allow the same ratios monitor-children that by the years spent in the camps of days has forced the City of Lévis to revise its forecasts on the number of children that it can accommodate in its camps. And even if he said he was relieved to hear this good news, the mayor Gilles Lehouiller has not hidden that he would have liked that the decision has been announced earlier.
“We are within two weeks of the opening of day camps,” said the first magistrate of the city of Lévis. “And we learned the news Tuesday. We regretted a little bit. It is midnight less one. But better late than never. And we’re going to do with it. Much the better if it allows more parents to enroll their children in a day camp. One is happy, but gives us very little time for us to tack.
“With the guidelines that had been issued at the outset, we were able to answer approximately 60 % of the demand that had been made. We would have been able to meet the demands for 4400 weeks, and it was 3200 weeks waiting. Gold is in the process of redoing our calculations and it is clear that, in the light of the new directive issued, we will be able to try to maximize the number of seats.”
Prior to the change of the directive with regard to the ratio-monitor-children, the City of Lévis would have been able to meet the needs of about 700 children per week during each of the seven weeks that are accessible day camps in which the packages are offered a la carte. “The figures that we are currently reviewing and which may be on the rise considering the new ratios,” said Ms. Barbra Tremblay, head of the department of social and community development.
“The parents that we will be able to offer places will be contacted and this, from the third week of the month of June,” added the mayor Lehouillier. “Why the third week? This is because we are in the process of reviewing our settings based on the new ratios.”
Looking to recruit a minimum of 200 monitors, but to accommodate around 250, the City of Lévis has announced that 214 people had had previously applied for a position.
No drive-ins in Lévis
The mayor Lehouillier has confirmed that the members of the council were focused on the consumption of beverage alcohol products in its parks when accompanied by a picnic or a meal. The City will explore more in depth the issue to ensure the logistical capacity for the implementation of the new regulations and of the terms and conditions of application, while ensuring the safety of users of the parks. She wants to ensure that they take account of the reopening of restaurants and terraces with liquor licence.
“This last factor is important,” said the mayor Lehouillier. “Especially that the City wants to announce next week its plan of action to promote buying local. By prudence and respect for our merchants of Lévis, we prefer to know the government’s intentions before revealing definitely our intentions. We want to provide these traders with the necessary flexibility in anticipation of the reopening of restaurants and terraces. The issue at stake is whether one could allow for temporary extensions of decks depending on the rules that the government is going to announce. We will decide in the week of June 15.
“We don’t want to compete on the field for our traders. They have lived through an extremely difficult period during the pandemic. And our decision is made, there will be no drive-ins in Levis this summer for the simple reason that it does not compete unduly with our on-site cinema existing.”
The mayor also had other good news to announce Thursday. The water games and swimming pools will all be available in Levis this summer. A library area will also be open from 25 June, Pierre-Georges-Roy (Lévis), Francine McKenzie (Saint-Jean-Chrysostome) and Anne-Marie Filteau (Saint-Nicolas). The rest will open gradually.
The first magistrate of Lévis has also unveiled the broad lines of its first-ever Policy of community and social development, which recognizes that community action is at the heart of the vitality, the growth and development of the population of lévis.
“This action plan has been developed by and for the community. In this particular context of a pandemic and after the pandemic, the organization of community life and the communities life will never be the same. With the launch of our action plan, the gesture that we demonstrate is that, more than ever, our 250 recognized organizations and 12 000 volunteers will continue more than ever to be a strike force extremely important in the balance of our community, and this, all points of view.
“Even before being tabled in the municipal council, the plan has been endorsed by all community organizations. Its primary objective is to ensure that all persons, regardless of the difficulties that they face, to be recognized as citizens and fully-fledged citizens in our community.”
The projects initiated by the City in the framework of its action plan relate to areas as varied as mobility of people, housing and living environments, community action, the development of neighbourhoods with human scale, social cohesion, etc.) In the concrete, Lévis putting in place a project pricing social transit Access Transportation Lévis, it will create an axis structuring in transit on the boulevard Guillaume-Couture and on the road Rivers and a circuit of alternative transport that will traverse the city from east to west and from south to north, and will develop a strategy for the development of affordable and social housing, and quality.