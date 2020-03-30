LG started selling the game 27GN750 monitor: 27 inch, 240 Hz, 1-MS IPS and cost $400
LG Electronics introduced the newest gaming monitor UltraGear 27GN750 more at the September IFA exhibition in 2019, but now this curious product finally went on sale at a price of $399,99 (on the American LG website).
The display is endowed with a 27-inch IPS panel with a response time of only 1 MS (GTG mode Faster) and a frequency of 240 Hz. Allow for frame synchronization NVIDIA G-Sync and VESA Adaptive-Sync. The stated maximum brightness of 400 CD/m 2, refers to support for HDR10 and 99% coverage color space sRGB.
This monitor offers a typical contrast ratio of 1000:1, which is suitable for games and watching videos. LG 27GN750 enables Dynamic Action Sync, which provides minimum input lag for better gaming performance; and the stabilizer function black which ensures good visibility in dark scenes.
In General it looks good, but, unfortunately, there are significant drawbacks: for the 27-inch monitor claimed native resolution Full HD (1920 × 1080) is clearly not enough – apparently, the producer focused on the frequency and speed of response of this gaming product.
Among the ports mentioned two HDMI ports, DisplayPort and USB 3.0 hub with two connectors on the rear panel of the monitor. Display stand allows you to adjust the height and tilt as well as rotate the screen vertically.