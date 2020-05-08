Lies and betrayals: The money that falls from the sky ** 1/2
Katie (Camila Mendes) and Adam (Jessie T. Usher) are going to find a big package of money that they will hide in a safety deposit box at the bank.
Share
May 8, 2020 4: 00
Share
Lies and betrayals: The money that falls from the sky ** 1/2
Eric Moreault
The Sun
CRITICAL / It should not be surprised if Lies and betrayals (Dangerous Lies) can be found in the top 10 films watched on Netflix since its release, a few days ago. It is a suspense that relies on Camila Mendes, a popular star of the tv series Riverdale. And the plot offers a universal fantasy — obtaining a large sum of money that falls from the sky in the form of an inheritance.
Good ingredients do not guarantee, however, not the result. This is not the run — correct, without more — that is lacking here, but the scenario is lame David Golden.
The long footage of Michael M. Scott begins on a burglary in a restaurant that will have no impact on the following things. In a way, I imagine, to present Katie (Camila Mendes), who is a waitress, and her husband Adam (Jessie T. Usher), who came to the join.
After this introduction, the viewer is propelled four months later. Katie now works as a support worker with Leonard (Elliott Gould), who lives without a family in a house well-to-do of Chicago. Adam has abandoned his studies and pretended to be looking for a job. The couple takes the devil by the tail…
The death of the old man, the duo is in the attic a big box of money… What to do ? The stash in a safety deposit box at the bank, of course. The story contrasts this with a little coarsely the virtuous (and naive) Katie to the greedy Adam.
During this time, there is a mysterious real estate agent who prowls around the duo and a detective (Sasha Alexander) who suspects a wrongdoing in the death of Leonard. Especially after having learned that the young woman inherits from Leonard to his great surprise, moreover, since Katie has been working for him for a few months…