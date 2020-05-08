Lies and betrayals: The money that falls from the sky ** 1/2

Katie (Camila Mendes) and Adam (Jessie T. Usher) are going to find a big package of money that they will hide in a safety deposit box at the bank.

Eric Moreault

The Sun

CRITICAL / It should not be surprised if Lies and betrayals (Dangerous Lies) can be found in the top 10 films watched on Netflix since its release, a few days ago. It is a suspense that relies on Camila Mendes, a popular star of the tv series Riverdale. And the plot offers a universal fantasy — obtaining a large sum of money that falls from the sky in the form of an inheritance.

Good ingredients do not guarantee, however, not the result. This is not the run — correct, without more — that is lacking here, but the scenario is lame David Golden.

The long footage of Michael M. Scott begins on a burglary in a restaurant that will have no impact on the following things. In a way, I imagine, to present Katie (Camila Mendes), who is a waitress, and her husband Adam (Jessie T. Usher), who came to the join.

After this introduction, the viewer is propelled four months later. Katie now works as a support worker with Leonard (Elliott Gould), who lives without a family in a house well-to-do of Chicago. Adam has abandoned his studies and pretended to be looking for a job. The couple takes the devil by the tail…

The death of the old man, the duo is in the attic a big box of money… What to do ? The stash in a safety deposit box at the bank, of course. The story contrasts this with a little coarsely the virtuous (and naive) Katie to the greedy Adam.

During this time, there is a mysterious real estate agent who prowls around the duo and a detective (Sasha Alexander) who suspects a wrongdoing in the death of Leonard. Especially after having learned that the young woman inherits from Leonard to his great surprise, moreover, since Katie has been working for him for a few months…

Katie works as a support worker with Leonard (Elliott Gould) and will inherit his house well-to-do.

No question of playing divulgâcheur here — we let you the “pleasure” of discovering the result. But note that in their desire to go “lies betrayals”, the creators are piling up implausibilities and the twists and turns of coarse. The whole reveals itself to be far fetched and quite predictable.

In the same way, the fable, the moralizing on the money ill-gotten gains turns out to be very convincing nor particularly original. We had already seen the lust and the problems of conscience that come with shown it more successful. Not to mention a final bizarre.

That remains-t-il ? Entertainment that is especially true for the presence of the actors. Camila Mendes and Jessie T. Usher (Independence Day: Resurgence) are a couple credible, in particular because of the composure of the young woman. But nothing unforgettable…

Lies and betrayals is available on Netflix.

The generic

Rating : ** 1/2

Title : Lies and betrayals

Genre : Suspense

Director : Michael M. Scott

Actors : Camila Mendes, Jessie T. Usher, Jamie Chung

Duration : 1h44

