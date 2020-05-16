Lifting roadblocks between Ottawa and Gatineau Monday
The ministry of public Health of Quebec announced on Friday that the access to the city of Gatineau and the MRC des Collines‑de‑l’outaouais will be allowed since the Ontario.
May 15, 2020 18h35
Updated at 22h41
Jean-Simon Milette
The Right
The points of border controls interprovincial between Ottawa and Gatineau will be lifted as of Monday.
Many people with secondary residences in the Outaouais region will thus be able to go there freely as of next week.
The ministry recalls that “these re-openings are made possible thanks to the great discipline on the part of the population”.
The department indicates that this relaxation does not constitute “an incentive to encourage a greater number of moves” and that people should be limited to necessary travel.
The department will reassess the situation regularly to ensure that everything is running smoothly. In addition, it does not close the door to a return to these roadblocks, if there should be an upsurge of cases of COVID-19.
Remember that roadblocks had been erected on the five interprovincial bridges connecting the banks of the Ottawa and Gatineau on the 1st of April last.
It was announced today that the police controls between #Gatineau and #Ottawa will be lifted Monday. That said, we ask you once again to Quebecers and Ontarians do not cross from one side or the other, except if it is essential. Details 👉 https://t.co/XigT4Emv3x #polgat
— Mathieu Lacombe (@lacombemathieu) May 15, 2020
Positive response from Watson
The mayor of Ottawa, Jim Watson, has responded positively to this announcement by the quebec government on Friday.
“I am pleased that the Quebec government has finally announced its decision to open the border between Ottawa and Gatineau. I still do not understand what has been accomplished, but I am pleased that the residents of both sides of the river are able to move freely”, he said through his Twitter account.
I am pleased that the Quebec government has finally announced its decision to open the border between Ottawa and Gatineau. I still do not understand what has been accomplished, but I am pleased that the residents of both sides of the river are able to pass freely ./2
— Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) May 15, 2020
“It is a pity that they will not open the border before the end of the long weekend,” she said to Mr. Watson stating that the two municipalities continue to work together to ensure the safety of citizens.
Earlier this week, a man 70 years of age was arrested by the Ottawa police to have proliferated threats of death to members of the police force in gatineau residents.
The man had expressed his frustration stating that he was going to “shoot the police officers and their vehicles if the road checks related to the COVID-19 continued between Ottawa and Gatineau”, had indicated to the police officer in Gatineau, Andrée East.