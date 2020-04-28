Like a bumblebee in a jug
Roger Blackburn
The Daily
The psychologist Louis Legault noted that teenagers, especially, need human contact to thrive.
CHRONIC / The psychologist Louis Legault, who is also the director of the ÉcolAction of Chicoutimi, was eagerly awaited by the press point of the minister of Education, Jean-François Roberge to coordinate the reopening of primary schools scheduled for 11 may.
“The children are tanned, they were excited to see their friends and have contact, they were in a hurry to go back to school. Teens are also very disappointed to learn that their high school remains closed. Young people lack of human contact, the Facetime and virtual meetings are starting to show their limits, ” expressed Louis Legault, who has a long experience of working with young people and in the world of education.
Cupids in cache
“Teens are beginning to find it long, especially for those who live for love affairs. It is well known that it is a rendez-vous secrets here and there in the shelter of the glances ; the human being has need of contact, of touch and of being touched “, argues the psychologist.
As director of a private primary school, Louis Legault knows that he will end up in the face of the unknown. “How are we going to choose the next fifteen students who will be in the classroom ? How will arrange for transportation, childcare, hygiene measures, the wearing of masks, etc ? We will have to adapt to new realities “, anticipates the director of the school.
Louis Legault doesn’t see any difficulty of accommodation for young elementary students. “The students will learn quickly to respect the rules of estrangement, I am not worried about the fact that they comply with the guidelines, he argues. All the more that young people already know that there’s a big microbe and nasty outside, their imagination will help them to keep their distance. “
Divorce and baby boom
“This crisis will teach us a lot of thing on us. People will realize the importance of how they were before the crisis of the COVID-19. Those who were doing well before the crisis will have less difficulty to escape, while those who were not well before going on break, are going to find this crisis to be very difficult, ” says Louis Legault.
“I predict two things at the end of the pandemic: we will have a baby boom in 10 to 12 months, and there will be a sharp increase of divorces and separations in five or six months,” he says.
“There are a lot of couples who maintain their union with the life style that they had developed. The man and the woman spent the majority of their day at work while the children were at school or daycare. The evenings were often very busy with the preparation of meals, sports activities with the children, a meal at a restaurant with friends once or twice a week, and weekends furnished of activities with children “, put in relief the psychologist.
Several couples had a wander to go driven by the performance of the work, activities and end to occupy children in the evening and on weekends, all of that leaded by a society of consumerism. The men, through it all, came over to play a few games of hockey and to land 5 to 7 with a bunch of friends, so all was well, madame la marquise.
Couples who lack air
“There are several couples who are running out of air. When it is that you take your time to shovel the mound of snow in front of the house because it’s good for you and that you are voluntary to go to the grocery store for the pleasure of getting out of the house, it suggests things, ” remarked Louis Legault.
“With gasoline at $ 0.74 per litre, there are some who are like our parents in time and that will make the rounds from machine to aerate a little the head “, the image of the psychologist.
The living together in a confined must be very difficult for many couples. Endure the young people who brew in the home by trying to do telework, it must eventually fall on the nerves. I imagine the hyperactive, without employment, with a significant decrease in revenues, which rotates round and round the house like a bumblebee in a jug ; it must not be easy for the couple.
“I’m trying to remove the paint on the walls to put on the other… It makes for long days “, recently told me, ” one of those active workers who is tired of being on pause.
Gradually, cautiously and voluntarily, the “kids” are going back to school. It’s going to take a bit of pressure in the presto of the cottages contained.