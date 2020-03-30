“Like animals”: passengers from Doha forcibly driven to the hotel Kozatsky. VIDEO
The passenger of the flight “Doha – Kiev” Rostislav said that the arrived Ukrainians were forcibly sent to the observation in the hotel “Kozatsky”.
According to him, all passengers are forced into a bus.
“Threatened with ultimatums. No consent was given,” he says.
The footage shows that passengers ask the driver where they’re going and complain that they are not released.
“I don’t know the laws, after half an hour you will be released,” says the driver.
Earlier in Borispol passengers went “by and large” under the plane from Doha.
It was also reported that passengers from Qatar staged a mutiny because of the observation.