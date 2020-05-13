Lines clogged at the SAAQ
May 12, 2020 21h37
Updated at 22h04
Marc Allard
The Sun
You are unable to reach the Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) to obtain an appointment? This is not your phone that’s wrong, but the lines of the SAAQ that are gridlocked.
Closed from 17 march to 17 April — except for workers in essential services — the centers of service of the SAAQ must make up for the months lost. And as services resumed gradually, but on appointment only, the lines are very clogged.
“We have a strong, strong, volume of calls the past few weeks,” says Mario Vaillancourt, spokesman for the SAAQ. On average, the SAAQ receives these time 350 000 calls per day, ” said Mr. Vaillancourt. “We do the maximum in the circumstances. But, yes, of course, there have been people who have had trouble making the line”.
Tuesday, The Sun has attempted to call twice to the SAAQ, without success. In the afternoon, the SAAQ stated on Facebook that its “telephone lines are overloaded,” indicating that”it is possible that the wait is long, or you will not be able to get up the line”.
Mr. Vaillancourt states that there are three numbers, depending on the type of request:
Taking appointments for individuals: 1 855 564-3170 (toll-free)
Support for business services: 1 855 564-3048 (toll-free)
General information: 1 800 361-7620