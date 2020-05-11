Little song of the containment: Patrick Groulx reconnects with the White Stockings [Video]
Patrick Groulx
May 11, 2020 10h37
Updated at 11: 34
Yves Bergeras
The Right
Returning with his group, the Bottom White, Patrick Groulx has launched a second version of its popular Little song of the containment.
Comedian Patrick Groulx met with two of his accomplices, White Stockings, Sébastien Daigle and Grégoire Painchaud, to offer online, on Monday, may 11, the official version of his Little song of the containment.
It is their first original since the release of their last album, there are more than 10 years. The song was also announced as the first of a series “to be published later this year.” Guitarist Jeff Smallwood (Kevin Parent, Marie-Mai, Isabelle Boulay, Roch Voisine, etc) has worked.
At the end of march, Pat Groulx had posted on social networks a video “home” of that””Little song of the containment”, he sang while alone, to the guitar.
The public “calling for several weeks, the studio version” of this “Little song of the containment”, says the artist’s statement. The song is around already the million views, consider The Productions Grolux, his own production company.
“A hug and a kiss blown”
The Franco-Ontarian says he has wanted to “pay homage to his way […] to the courage of these men and women who go every day to the front to lead this struggle against the COVID-19”. In his song, he sends “a hug and a kiss blown” to the nursing staff and all those who work on the front lines of the health crisis.
“Confined with his family since march 12, the last,” the comedian said to have “taken advantage of this lull forced [to] re-focus on the essential things”.
The extract is officially available on all platforms, listening and streaming downloading. It can be found here.
“The call of the music”
“The call of the music” was felt again as soon as Patrick Groulx took it out his guitar to compose this song, ” says the comedian, who is so immediately “given to the writing of texts and the composition of melodies”, this time joined by his old accomplices of White Stockings.
“The crisis we are currently experiencing has allowed me to take a little more time for myself and start to do things that I had put aside, including the music. I had forgotten the importance that it has in my life. Since, I write and compose new songs that I intend to launch soon,” says Patrick Groulx.
“The creative process is really amazing. I make small arrangements in the house. I recorded my voice and my guitar, and then, I send it to the guys who make the music, the arrangements and the final mix!” explained he.
Groulx, the solo show by Patrick Groulx was to give to the Maison de la culture de Gatineau on April 7, is (for now) postponed to October 27.
Information: patrickgroulx.com.