Little traits of Neanderthal in you
May 10, 2020 4: 00
Your freckles, or your mop of redhead does not come from them. Although people around the world have traces of Neanderthal in their genomes, this legacy would have little or no impact on most physical traits, concludes a recent study published in Nature.
The Neanderthal is depicted as a physically robust and stocky, with short limbs, with a chin and a forehead receding, a protruding nose, a pale complexion and red hair.
There are already a good ten years, the paléogénéticiens have found that most Europeans and Asians have inherited from Neanderthals 1% to 2% of their genome. This DNA can be traced back to about 50 or 60 000 years, according to a discovery made in 2017 in Croatia. In addition, the Melanesians and australian Aborigines get 3 to 6 % of their DNA of the Denisovians, cousins, neanderthals who have crossed Asia, there are about 50 000 to 200 000 years ago.
This story of our evolution is rich in crosses of different populations. Studies recent years have suggested that variations in genes of these cousins might increase depression, diabetes, blood clotting problems or other health disorders. It has even been suggested that the DNA archaic could determine some of the colors of hair, eyes, or sensitivity to sunlight.
But by compiling data from thousands of Icelandic, the new study published in Nature challenges today most of these assertions. Researchers have discovered that this legacy has little effect on complex traits and that only five traits appear to be genuinely likely to be associated with these portions “archaic” DNA. Male carriers of a variant may be a risk slightly of developing prostate cancer. Men and women carriers of the other two variants may possibly have a smaller size, and the coagulation is accelerated in the blood.
They have found no link with the freckles, the color of hair or eyes, or with autoimmune diseases, such as Crohn’s disease or lupus.
Researchers from the University of Aarhus in Denmark have found that these “fragments archaic” DNA of Icelanders come to 3.3 % of the Denisovians, to 12.2 % from unknown sources and to 84.5% of close relatives of the Neanderthals. The discovery of genes related to the Denisovians within the icelandic population is the biggest surprise, given what we know of the geographical distribution of these cousins.
This research has been to calculate the association between 271 physical characteristics and the DNA of these ancestors, on the basis of the genomes of 27 566 Icelandic, gathered in the data bank of iceland’s deCODE Genetics. The researchers established a catalog of 56 388 112 709 variants potential, to the search for these genetic variants archaic.