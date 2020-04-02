Little ward Potap showed what seduces men
Famous Ukrainian singer Michelle Andrade film, which is Potap, showed how she looked during the filming of the new clip.
Photo the star posted on his page in Instagram, reports Рoliteka.net.
The footage of Michelle wearing a narrow top, like a swimsuit, pants and top draped over the jacket. The girl stares languidly into the frame, though half her face is in shadow. The photographer has created a magical atmosphere that adds to the charm of the star.
“Such beautiful pictures during the clip U made roman_shparuk” – said Michelle.
Only 20 minutes post Andrade has collected almost 4 thousand likes. Fans do not get tired to bestow compliments your favorite.
“The most beautiful Michelle, I Love you”, “Unbelievable”, “Juicy Mamasita”, “as You will not get a picture of the beauty! Your energy, just magical”, “This girl is impossible not to love!”, “I want to hug you. And listen to your voice live”, “Boo” – write the users of the network.