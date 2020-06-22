Live Nation organizes concerts and driving in the United States
Nelly, here in 2018, will feature concerts that will be held at St. Louis, Nashville and Indianapolis from 10 to 12 July.
22 June 2020 17h04
NEW YORK — The great concert promoter american Live Nation announced Monday organize this summer in the United States and several concerts in formula ciné-parc after the cancellation of concerts and festivals because of the new coronavirus.
To the poster for these concerts which will be held in St. Louis, Nashville and Indianapolis from 10 to 12 July: the singers of country Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker and the rapper Nelly.
Spectators can bring their own chairs, food and beverages and will be able to enjoy the concert from their place of parking, with spaces left free between the cars to comply with the detachment physics.
A maximum of four tickets will be available per car according to the trade magazine Billboard, the show of St. Louis will be able to accommodate 1000 vehicles.
Giant screens will be installed so that all spectators can have an idea of what’s happening on stage.
This series of concerts is the first of such importance announced since the cancellation in a series that have accompanied the progression of the epidemic.
According to Billboard, the american music industry could lose between 10 and 12 billion dollars due to the coronavirus.