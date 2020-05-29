Live performances of your car

Des spectacles en direct de votre voiture

Des spectacles en direct de votre voiture

May 28, 2020

Updated at 17: 31

Live performances of your car

Des spectacles en direct de votre voiture

Des spectacles en direct de votre voiture

Geneviève Bouchard

The Sun

After the concerts “bring your chair”, this is the COVID-19 gives rise to the concept stage “bring your chariot”. As of 19 June, a series of 100 shows will be held in ciné mode-park in five Quebec cities. Marc Dupré, France D’amour, Blue Jeans Blue, 2Frères, The Lost Fingers and Marc Hervieux is part of the artists who will lend to the game.

Musicians on a stage surrounded by video screens, the spectators in their cars enjoying the live music with their radio. This is in sum what the series Musiparc, which will run until 19 July at the Bay of Beauport to
Quebec
and
in old drive-ins of
Bromont, of
Gatineau,
of
Mercier
and
of
Mirabel.

Cain, Guylaine Tanguay, Dany Bédar, Ludovick Bourgeois, Brigitte Boisjoli, Laurence Jalbert, and Geneviève Jodoin have also confirmed their participation to this series of shows at the time of the distancing.

Des spectacles en direct de votre voiture

France D’amour at the spectacle of the Fête nationale on the plaines of Abraham in 2019.

Library The Sun, Caroline Gregory

“An uppercut to the COVID”

If she never would have thought of his life singing in a ciné-parc, France D’amour rumored to have shouted in her kitchen when she received the invitation. “It was like an uppercut to the COVID. Stand. I’m going to play like that!” laughs one expects to experience “unusual” in performing in front of rows of cars rather than a crowd that she can look in the eye.

“But the music is so intoxicating, it is so comforting, she says. There is a dimension of space and grandeur when we go see a show. It is part of sensory to go see a show. But I think it’s going to be a new thing that’s going to add up and it is the intimate aspect. We will be in the car with the person through the radio waves. It will not be as strong as a big sound system. He is going to whisper things. But also, there’s going to have this ton of bricks of sound and energy. There will be a balance between these two things.”

As to the visual aspect of the meeting, France Love is the belief that it will be well-served by the facilities. “People are going to see well, she says. The screens will be big enough. I think that the joy that is going to be exulting in our faces and our body will pass through the windshields!”

Instructions

Up to 350 cars parked at two meters away from each other — by the evening will be able to attend to the different benefits of Musiparc. The spectators must be present in the car — no pedestrian or cyclist will not be allowed — and will have to live under the same roof. The consumption of alcohol or drugs will be prohibited everywhere on the site.

And if the regulations require that the headlights of the cars must be turned off at any time and that it will be forbidden to honk the horn unless the artists are asking for it France d’amour does certainly not confine its fans to silence.

“I hope not! lance-t-elle. It is necessary to let the public communicate. I speak for myself, but in a show of music, there is no fourth wall. I’m not here for people to look at me. I’m here to trade.”

Tickets for the series Musiparc, from 74.50 $ per vehicle, will go on sale Friday at 10 h.

Details and reservations at musiparc.com

Le Soleil

