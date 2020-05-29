Live performances of your car

After the concerts “bring your chair”, this is the COVID-19 gives rise to the concept stage “bring your chariot”. As of 19 June, a series of 100 shows will be held in ciné mode-park in five Quebec cities. Marc Dupré, France D’amour, Blue Jeans Blue, 2Frères, The Lost Fingers and Marc Hervieux is part of the artists who will lend to the game.
Musicians on a stage surrounded by video screens, the spectators in their cars enjoying the live music with their radio. This is in sum what the series Musiparc, which will run until 19 July at the Bay of Beauport to
Quebec
and
in old drive-ins of
Bromont, of
Gatineau,
of
Mercier
and
of
Mirabel.
Cain, Guylaine Tanguay, Dany Bédar, Ludovick Bourgeois, Brigitte Boisjoli, Laurence Jalbert, and Geneviève Jodoin have also confirmed their participation to this series of shows at the time of the distancing.