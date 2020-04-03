Liverpool and Wolves were attacking the star of Benfica: the Portuguese beat off
Speculation over the future of Benfica’s Carlos Vinicius increase. Im very interested in English “Liverpool” and “Wolverhampton”. However, according to the Portuguese press, the player himself is ready to sign a new contract with the Lisbon team. 25-year-old Brazilian striker English Duo interested after 20 goals and 12 assists in 36 games this season.
Portuguese newspaper Record reports that Benfica are close to coming to an agreement with the player about a new contract, which included a stable financial clausula. The current contract of Vinicius ends in the summer of 2024, and it has the option of redemption in the amount of one hundred million euros. Now Benfica wants to increase clausula to 120 million.
Earlier this year, there were reports that Benfica are willing to part with the striker for 60 million euros after the Brazilian asked to let him go to the Premier League. Vinicius moved to “Da Luz” last summer for just 20 million euros from Napoli.