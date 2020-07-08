Loans to SMES were financed billionaires
The american rapper Kanye West, billionaire recently made part of the beneficiaries of loans from the american government put in place to help small and medium-sized enterprises through the crisis of the COVID-19, report on Tuesday the american media.
Kanye West, who on Saturday announced his candidacy for the american presidential election in November, has benefited from these funds for his brand of sports shoes, Yeezy, developed with Adidas. Another beneficiary to the account in bank well filled, the plastic surgeon american Jeff Koons, one of the artists most successful in the world. His sculpture “Rabbit” had been auctioned for $ 91.1 million americans by 2019, establishing the absolute record of the auction for a living artist.
Investment funds, restaurant chains, local elected officials, americans, but also the powerful Church of scientology, are also among the beneficiaries, details of CNBC. The husband of the head of the democrats in the us Congress, Nancy Pelosi, has also been able to benefit from a loan to the company that he codétient, according to several media outlets, including the Washington Post.
“Even if they can actually say they meet the criteria (obtaining a loan), accept the money clearly violated the spirit of the law and just seems greedy and unfair,” said on CNBC Neil Barofsky, who has managed the program with the public who helped us banks to shed their bad assets in the aftermath of the 2007-2008 crisis.
These government loans were to help small and medium-sized enterprises, which do not have the ability to find other source of funding, to survive this unprecedented crisis, and help them to continue to pay their employees instead of fire them. Among the sectors that have most benefited the health and health care, construction, the manufacturing sector, according to data from the u.s. Treasury.
The Treasury had announced Monday that more than 4.8 million of loans had been granted, for a total amount a little higher than 521,4 billion. These loans are transformed into a grant if the amount allocated has actually been used to pay for salaries instead of laying off.