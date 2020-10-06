They say that they have forgotten the primary producers, especially in relation to the fight against hail and the treatment of Lobesia Botrana.

Peronism claims lack of help to producers because of the vine moth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senators from the Frente de Todos claim that the government of Rodolfo Suarez has forgotten and “untrained” the primary producers in the fight against hail and the treatment of Lobesia Botrana.

Senator Bartolomé Robles pointed out that “the Mendoza of dialogue is not reflected in reality, beautiful words are used but the facts hit the people of Mendoza. Producers in the province have been forgotten for a long time , especially primary producers. It is useless to announce Mendoza Activa because what ends up happening is that the underlying issues are not resolved. Much biri biri, but the underlying issues are not resolved ”.

Bartolomé Roble, Lucas Ilardo and Mauricio Sat.

Then it was the president of Bloque, Lucas Ilardo, who thought that what is happening is that “in the government they are fighting a lot. The internal ones are noticed and hurt the producers. They fight in secret and we see them all ”.

Ilardo added that “for radicalism, producers are at the end of the line. They should stop looking for the twists and turns to harm those who have the least. We hope that radicalism will ever take the side of those who have the least ”.

For his part, Mauricio Sat remarked that “there is a total lack of interest in this activity. Producers cannot keep waiting, it is an important activity that generates work and the government turns its back on them. We are in front of a government that boasts of being efficient and in the policy of the producers it makes water ”.