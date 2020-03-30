Logic Pro X can get the Live Loops from Garage Band
Apple, it seems, is preparing a new version of Logic Pro X for Mac computers with support for Live Loops. This feature was requested by users Garage Band for iPad, and now the company has decided to add her to your professional audio editor.
A Reddit user noticed that on the educational website the picture of the Apple MacBook Pro running Logic Pro X. screenshot of the program sparked his interest because it demonstrates the function Loops Live, previously missing in the app.
Live Loops for the first time appeared in the app Garage Band for iPad in 2016. Apple described the feature as “a completely new and intuitive way to create stunning music.” Live Loops includes many templates designed by Apple to create unique compositions.
Here’s how the company describes the Live Loops in Garage Band for iPad:
“Loops Live Loops created to simplify the process of creating music. Magnifier Live Loops make it possible to play, edit and arrange music in real time. Every musical phrase, or loop, is located in the cell grid Live Loops. When working with mesh you can freely play and stop playback of the cells without disturbing the overall sync of the song”.
On the website there is no information on when Apple plans to release the next version of Logic Pro X. At the moment the image is still available on the educational website of the company.
Apple gives you the opportunity to try out for free the current version of Logic Pro X within 90 days. A similar trial last week available for a professional editor Final Cut Pro X, which previously could be tested only for 30 days.