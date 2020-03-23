The Russian striker was in an unenviable situation – as a result of the harsh conditions of the quarantine he was alone with himself and the Internet.

In connection with the pandemic coronavirus Spain, as previously Italy had to resort to the harsh conditions of the quarantine. The country recorded more than 33 thousand cases of infection COVID-19 and are more than 2 million deaths from the disease. On Saturday from her died former President of real Madrid Lorenzo Sanz.

The government banned residents without extreme need to leave the accommodation. Life on the streets came to a standstill, stores, shops, restaurants, sports complexes and educational institutions were closed. For optional out-of-home threaten large fines. Players, like everyone else, have the whole day to spend in the four walls, but if local players and those who play in Spain for a long time and managed to move his family to at least spend time with family, many players have quite tight.

So, for the past eight days suffering from loneliness the Russian legionary “salty” Fedor Smolov, who was forced to stay inside to wait for removal of necessary but tough restrictions, according to Marca. To communicate with friends he has only telephone and Internet. Communication in social networks and video calls – all that is available to the attacker of team Russia away from home. And the most difficult is ahead in the next three weeks the conditions of residence will not change.

Is in a similar situation partner Smolov Dane Peony Sisto, while the other players “salty” have the opportunity to spend time with friends and family. To facilitate half-wilful imprisonment, the club’s sporting Director Felipe Minambres every day with the Legionnaires holding the connection and tries to cheer them up.

So Smolov decided on the adventure in his life, left in the middle of the season of painfully familiar to Moscow and tried out the example, but managed to take part only in six matches and score a goal on the “Santiago Bernabeu”. Adventure is not in his favor.

In addition to the psychological Smolov as other players, expect more difficulties with physical form. Within the four walls to prepare categorically difficult. But as soon as the season resumes, they will immediately start the matches. And this is also a big problem. As we know, even after the training camp in the first matches players often do not show the best football. What can we say about entering the field after a month of inactivity? We must not forget that restrizioni the body more prone to serious injury.

Since all live in different environments, the fitness coach “salty” Alex andújar produced for each player’s individual plan keeping in shape. But to train in the apartment only if it is gigantic in size. Easier for those who live in their own homes. They can go to the courtyard and to perform warm-up there. But those who are deprived of such benefits of civilization, forced to get out as they can.

For example, the extreme defender of the “salty” David Hunke is in the garage and hopes that the football authorities will be wise enough not to hold matches in the first week after the quarantine. The only question is – when will it end. It depends on how much time you will have in La Liga until 30 June, when the UEFA strongly recommends completion of the seasons.