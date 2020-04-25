Long days for the CEO of the CISSSO
When they address the population, Josée Filion launches the message ” that the Outaouais region is well-prepared to face the crisis, the pandemic “.
24 April 2020 19: 11
Updated at 20: 21
Share
Long days for the CEO of the CISSSO
Justine Mercier
The Right
Share
The president-director general of the integrated Centre of health and social services for the Outaouais region (CISSSO), Josée Filion, is not its first crisis management. The pandemic COVID-19 rhymes with days that “start early” and ” end late “, but it should also allow to improve the image of the health network of the region, believes his great patroness.
Thursday, April 16. A few hours after a virtual press conference to take stock of the situation in the region, Josée Filion took part in a meeting of the board of directors of the organization, once again through a video conference. At the end of this meeting, The Right was able to take a couple of minutes in the busy schedule of Josée Filion to know how it handles the crisis from the inside.
“These are big days, she says, from the outset. They start early, they end late, but at the same time, I’ve got a great team around me that has supported the very operational things. It is really a work monster, which is done by many, many, many people. “
The CEO of the CISSSO, Josée Filion
Simon Séguin-Bertrand, The Right
There are meetings of all kinds, at different frequencies. There are, among others, those with general management, with the unions, with management, with the ministry and the leaders of the other health centres in the province, with the board of directors, or with the prefects and deputies of the region. This is in addition to points of press, usually twice a week. Since it is a person’s ” visual “, this busy schedule is detailed in a table it always at hand.
Josée Filion tries to ” have one, two, three strokes ahead of what is coming, what could happen “, all with the goal of ” not hitting a wall “.
Allows himself a day off, as does the prime minister François Legault ? “Not really,” she says. The meetings multiply “even the end of the week,” she said.
When they address the population, Josée Filion launches the message ” that the Outaouais region is well-prepared to face the crisis, the pandemic “. However, it recognises that it is not “obvious” in the context where there has been “a long-lasting loss of confidence in” the regional network.
Point press virtual CISSSO to make the point on the situation of the COVID-19 in Ottawa.
Patrick Woodbury, Right
In the beginning of the pandemic, there has been a lot of criticism, in the population, on the delays in obtaining test results in the region. There are also trade unions which denounce situations in the various contexts in which their members are employed.
In parallel, the teams ‘ support of the CISSSO is very present. The population thanked the staff on the social networks. Posters emblazoned with a rainbow, or the message “this is going to go well” are installed close to settlements.
“The solidarity of the population, […] it is in the process of creating a strong sense of belonging among employees” to the CISSSO, “says Josée Filion, noting that the workers” are proud of the work they do.”
Posters colorful to support the staff of the health network in Gatineau.
Simon Séguin-Bertrand, The Right
When she chats with the other executives of the CISSSO, Filion takes the time, every day, ” to talk of the good shots “. One of the things that are ” good “, it is the number of cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 population observed in the Outaouais region, which is much lower than the provincial average.
The spotlights are all focused on the work of health professionals, the CEO of the CISSSO is convinced that this will have repercussions on the number of enrolments in the programs of study in health.
“Since I arrived, I say [that] as long as we are going to speak negatively of the network of health and social services in the Outaouais region, we are going to have the difficulty of labour,” noted Ms. Filion. But then, with what one is creating, with the positive image in connection with the care that is given and the mobilization of teams, I am convinced that we will see a payback. Not tomorrow nor the day after tomorrow, but in the medium term, I’m sure of it. “