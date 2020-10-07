Telmet published its weekly forecast for South America. See how the weather will be until next Thursday.

ALF PONCE MERCADO / MDZ

ENSO (EL NIÑO OSCILACIÓN DEL SUR) : as last week, “La Niña” conditions continue across the Pacific, with sea surface temperatures somewhat lower than normal for the time over most of the center and east. of the equatorial Pacific Ocean. In these areas, water temperatures will remain below their normal mark and there may be a further decline over the next couple of months. “La Niña” is expected to continue into the summer.

ARGENTINA – EAST : Friday will be largely dry and warm. A frontal system could produce scattered showers on both Saturday and Sunday. Between Monday and Thursday dry weather is forecast with temperatures mostly above their normal mark.

ARGENTINA – NORTHEAST, TO URUGUAY (INCLUSIVE) : some light showers could occur on Friday from a weak approaching front. Saturday will be dry. Another front could generate scattered rain on Sunday. In most areas it will be dry both Monday and Tuesday. More showers may occur on Wednesday and Thursday.

CHILE – CENTRAL : A high pressure system will promote dry weather for most of the period covered by this forecast, although it is possible that over Los Andes there will be some showers towards Wednesday or Thursday. Temperatures will be above normal.

CHILE – CENTROSUR : Friday will be dry throughout the region. A front could produce scattered showers on Saturday. From Sunday to Thursday dry weather is forecast.

PARAGUAY, TO THE SOUTH OF BRAZIL (RGS and SC) : a weak front could produce localized showers on Friday; from Saturday to Tuesday it will be dry in most of the strip. One system could cause some light showers on Wednesday and Thursday.