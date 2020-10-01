Look where to go out to eat this weekend
Inseparable: Tamed Malbec and red meat
https://amansadowines.com/tienda/. You will find exclusive discounts on whites and rosés to enjoy these #MansosVinos from September 10 to 21.
Spring in Vistandes: open Saturdays and Sundays at noon, and on Monday 21 there is an “after”
Bodega Vistandes, located at Ruta 60 corner of Urquiza lane, Cruz de Piedra, Maipú, 20 minutes from downtown, awaits you to enjoy a varied a la carte menu, which includes exquisite vegan and vegetarian options, without TACC and children's menu. This Monday, September 21 there will be a special after office, from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.: sunset, tapas and wines to welcome spring.
For those who want something more relaxed there is a different proposal: “Chill & Wine Experience”, for a value of $ 750 per person, which includes wine and cheese tasting guided by sommeliers and the visit pack: 1 Young Wine + Picada every two people, so you can enjoy a relaxed day, picnicking, in its beautiful garden surrounded by vineyards and an imposing view of the Andes Mountains. All proposals are made outdoors with strict compliance with the COVID protocol. Reservations and inquiries at 2612189744, info@vistandes.com – Instagram: @Vistandes_bodega
Casa Vigil at Bodega El Enemigo opens this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at noon.
At Casa Vigil Bodega el Enemigo they await you this weekend (Friday, Saturday and Sunday at noon) and redouble the gastronomic bet. They have a 7-course menu for $ 2500 * but a 9-course menu for $ 3200 * always with Ale Vigil's “El Enemigo” wines that make the experience unique. Exquisite vegan, vegetarian, celiac and children's menu options. Reservations at tel. +54 9 261 341 1729 and in this link of Guía Mendoza Gourmet.
How to know which restaurants to book that have outdoor tables
In Guía Mendoza Gourmet you will find hundreds of restaurants to eat out safely. Many offer tables outside and are serving the public applying all the security protocols indicated by the authorities in this pandemic situation. In the profile of each restaurant , you will be able to identify whether or not it has outdoor tables with the umbrella icon. Remember that when booking, you immediately receive a reservation confirmation email to be able to circulate. Register in the Guide, either on the web http://guiamendozagourmet.com/ or download the App for Android http://bit.ly/app_gmg_android or for iOS http://bit.ly/app_gmg_android, To find out about the promotions and discounts, I followed # LaGuía on Instagram !
Thursdays of vegetarian tapas and food pairing on the sidewalk
On Thursday afternoons and nights, at the Caléndula restaurant (located in the 5th section), they offer on the sidewalk a proposal of 5 tapas (or steps) paired with wine, cocktails and beer. The peculiarity is that these bites are vegetarian, and that the pairing is specially designed by a sommelier so that you can enjoy a rich, entertaining and learning “after” steps. The proposal has a cost of $ 850 per person. The dishes vary from week to week, the fruit of the creativity of chef Juan Pablo Lorca. Last week the menu consisted of: Banana and coriander ceviche with a Viognier, Turnip wrap with quail eggs, with an organic Chardonnay from Ernesto Catena; cauliflower empanada with almonds with an ipa beer from General; a marinade of artichokes with a Julep cocktail; and a creamy polenta with a Malbec from Finca Agostino. A dessert should only be added if the diner wants something sweet to finish. More info in this link Mendoza Gourmet Guide.
The Chew Connection continues 100% online on October 3 and 4
On September 11, this online version of Chew was released with talks and exhibitions by great references. From ACELGA they want to promote and accompany this transition in community. Chewing connection is free, and you can live the experience from anywhere in the world. The new sessions will be on October 4 and 5. The public will be able to know from how the rice is cooled in the refrigerator, to how to clean vegetables, or prepare Korean kimchi, or ripen meats. A horticultural producer will be able to see showing the production process from seed to plant; an investigation on our legumes; a talk about the wide universe of flours and of course you will be able to access different content for more on wines, accompanying different winemakers in their vineyards or learning how to build a cellar at home. There will also be a thematic block on cocktails with different bartenders and tips to build a bar and different drinks. If you don't want to miss anything, register for free on the web: https://www.conexionmasticar.com.ar
* Prices September 2020
