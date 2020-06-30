Los Angeles closed its beaches for the weekend of July 4
Monday, the beach of Huntington Beach was packed. The county of Los Angeles has ordered the closure of beaches from 3 to 6 July, coinciding with the national holiday of the Americans.
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles county, the main focus of COVID-19 in California, announced on Monday that it would close temporarily its beaches next weekend, a public holiday in the United States, to stem a surge of contamination.
“Because of the increase in cases of COVID-19, all the beaches of the county of Los Angeles will again be temporarily closed this weekend, from 3 to 6 July,” wrote on Twitter a leader in the county, Janice Hahn.
“We’ve had almost 3,000 cases nothing today. We can not take the risk of having crowds at the beach during this week-end holiday”, which coincides with the July 4, holiday national us, she adds.
The county has recorded more than 2900 new cases on Monday, a record since the beginning of the pandemic in the United States. In total, more than 100 000 cases were recorded in the county of Los Angeles.
The beaches remained closed for weeks at the height of the epidemic, but had gradually re-opened in recent weeks.
Wearing a mask, yet mandatory in public places was relatively low on some of them, with sometimes close to a person on two circulating, face uncovered, has found an AFP journalist.
On Sunday, the governor of California ordered the closing of bars in Los Angeles and six other counties of this State by reason of the recovery of the contamination.
According to the health authorities of the county of Los Angeles, of the inspections carried out last week showed that 49 % of the bars and 33 % of the restaurants (which are not affected by the closure) did not apply the instructions of distancing physical. In addition, 54 % of the employees of the bars inspected, and 44% of those restaurants were not wearing a mask or visor as required by law.
