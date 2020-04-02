Loss clubs the top 5 will account for 28% of the market value of the
The transfer value of players in top five European leagues will be reduced by 28% if the current football season and will not be continued. These are the results of calculations made by analysts the CIES Football Observatory.
The reduction in the transfer value depends on many factors, including age, contract duration, career and results this season. It is obvious that most players lose age, related short-term contracts and do not often appear on the field. For example, the halfback “Manchester United” Paul Pogba, according to CIES, will lose $ 30 million, and his transfer value will drop to € 35 million.
More than any other will lose in the price of the French “Marcel is 37.9% and the Italian “inter” – 35,7%.
Top 10 clubs
37.9% of Marseille (France) 35.7% of Internazionale (Italy) to 34.3% of Verona (Italy) is 34.2% SLEPT (Italy) 33.2% Sheffield United (England) 33,0% Bavaria (Germany) 33,0% Betis (Spain) is 32.8% of Lazio (Italy) 32,0% leganés (Spain) 32.0% of Bremen (Germany)