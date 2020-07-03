Lost ball: To the max ***
Alban Lenoir is slipped into the skin of the Lido, a mechanic whose specialty is the design of cars-aries, and who is falsely accused of murder.
Share
July 2, 2020
Updated July 3, 2020 to 4h03
Share
Lost ball: To the max ***
Eric Moreault
The Sun
CRITICAL / Ball lost is a film genre that oozes testosterone and gasoline, and is assumed as such. For his first feature film, Guillaume Pierret has not relied on originality, instead of the recipe that mixes suspense policeman with ripoux film and action-oriented chases out.
The French director announces its colours by entrusting the principal role of Lino to Alban Lenoir. The actor seen in the intervention of The Québec Fred Ribald began his career as a stuntman !
It creeps into the skin of the Lido, a mechanic whose specialty is the design of cars-aries, which he assembled with Quentin (Rod Paradot, which started in The head-Emmanuelle Bercot (2015). The apprentice gives a helping hand to her mentor until the latter is arrested for a robbery that went wrong.
Lido finds a market with the friendly and integrates inspector Charas (Ramzy Bedia) : the expert-the mechanic would rather his talent at the service of the cops. What ails strongly Areski (Nicolas Duvauchelle), who dreams of seeing the head of the unit driven by Charas.