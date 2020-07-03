Lost ball: To the max ***

Alban Lenoir is slipped into the skin of the Lido, a mechanic whose specialty is the design of cars-aries, and who is falsely accused of murder.

July 2, 2020

Updated July 3, 2020 to 4h03

Eric Moreault

The Sun

CRITICAL / Ball lost is a film genre that oozes testosterone and gasoline, and is assumed as such. For his first feature film, Guillaume Pierret has not relied on originality, instead of the recipe that mixes suspense policeman with ripoux film and action-oriented chases out.

The French director announces its colours by entrusting the principal role of Lino to Alban Lenoir. The actor seen in the intervention of The Québec Fred Ribald began his career as a stuntman !

It creeps into the skin of the Lido, a mechanic whose specialty is the design of cars-aries, which he assembled with Quentin (Rod Paradot, which started in The head-Emmanuelle Bercot (2015). The apprentice gives a helping hand to her mentor until the latter is arrested for a robbery that went wrong.

Lido finds a market with the friendly and integrates inspector Charas (Ramzy Bedia) : the expert-the mechanic would rather his talent at the service of the cops. What ails strongly Areski (Nicolas Duvauchelle), who dreams of seeing the head of the unit driven by Charas.

Lido can count on the support of the honest inspector Charas (Ramzy Bedia) and his apprentice Quentin (Rod Paradot).

Nine months after having changed sides, Lido is falsely accused of murder and takes the powder cleared off with Areski at her heels. Her only way out : find the unique proof of its innocence, the bullet of crime, stuck in a car disappeared. Hence the title of the film.

The scenario is ultra-predictable and the characters stereotyped, do not prevent Pierret and take advantage of the game — at the old. Real chases and stunts, the telescoping and the sheet ruffled, a lot of action and twists and turns (no real surprise), the viewer does not get bored.

As long as he is willing to skimp on the shots. Despite the presence of two police, the movie remains very, very typical male. And even these have male behavior. At least, they do not play the trophy wife or the mother or the whore. It is already that will be taken.

Lost ball shows especially its director was able to be resourceful with three times nothing. Which proves, once again, that you don’t always need a budget to break everything to offer a good entertainment.

Lost ball is available on Netflix

The generic

Rating : ***

Title : lost Ball

Genre : police Drama

Director : Guillaume Pierret

Actors : Alban Lenoir, Nicolas Duvauchelle, Ramzy Bedia

Duration : 1h33

