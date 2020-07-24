Lost ball watched over 37 million times on Netflix
July 23, 2020 19h16
Lost ball watched over 37 million times on Netflix
Agence France-Presse
PARIS — The French heist film Lost Ball, out on Netflix a month ago, meeting an international success, with more than 37 million views, a very good score according to the giant of streaming, usually rather stingy with numbers.
First film of Guillaume Pierret, with Alban Lenoir, Ramzy Bedia and Nicolas Duvauchelle, this Quick and dangerous the French conquered the subscribers of Netflix in France, but also in Latin America, Africa and the whole of the european continent, underlines the platform to 192 million subscribers.
“With films like Lost Ball, or The Earth and the Blood of Julien Leclercq with Sami Bouajila, Netflix participated in the revival of a genre in decline : the action film à la française”, welcomes Netflix, pointing out that lost Ball has received good reviews overseas, including in the New York Times.
In comparison, the biggest success of Netflix to date, Extraction, action movie american, with Chris Hemsworth, was attended by 95 million viewers in a month. AFP