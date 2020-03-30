“Lost in the woods”: the rescuers found the young travelers
The girls were walking in the woods and at some point went too far, not knowing how to get back.
Yesterday, March 28, at the beginning of the tenth evening, rescuers received information that during a walk in the forest lost two girls. The incident happened in the Pavlograd area.
As it became known, lost in the woods girls 2004 and 2005 birth. Employees of the rescue service was looking for young travelers to include light signals and sound signals on the fire truck. Find girls managed after half an hour. During his absence the house with teenagers, nothing happened, help the doctors, they were not needed.
In search operations involved 6 lifeguards and one special vehicle.
Source: GU gschs in the Dnepropetrovsk area
If you witness any important or interesting events, share them in the telegram chat the news of the Dnieper.