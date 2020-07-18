Loto-Québec conducts cuts as unjustified, according to the union
The Face of the crisis of the COVID-19, the Crown corporation has terminated the contracts of some employees, supernumeraries and temporarily laid off 2250 employees in the casinos and the games rooms.
Share
July 17, 2020 18h41
Updated at 19: 14
Share
Loto-Québec conducts cuts as unjustified, according to the union
The canadian Press
MONTREAL — The financial position of Loto-Québec at the end of the containment does not justify the cuts imposed on its professionals, according to the union that represents them.
The Union of professionals of the government of Quebec (SPGQ) denounces especially the reduction of the working week imposed to its more than 470 members last week, for a period of six months.
These employees work in the legal sector as well as in the sectors of information technology, communications, sales and marketing, finance as well as procurement and real estate.
They have seen their work week from 35 to 28 hours – and their incomes melt of 20 % – with a few days notice only, ” said one.
The president of the SPGQ, Line Lamarre, argues that the State-owned company seeks to achieve a savings of $ 5 million without being in financial difficulty.
“Loto-Québec does not deficits. Loto-Québec only less income,” she said in a telephone interview.
Filed prior to the containment, the last budget of the minister of Finance Eric Girard was counting on a contribution of $ 1.37 billion of Loto-Québec this year.
“For that you have to cut the employees, there are contracts that are contracted out. This is not because there is a lack of jobs at Loto-Québec. This is not because it lacks money to Loto-Québec. This is because we want to make sure that the profits will remain”, she argues.
The cuts would be variable geometry, with some professionals being called upon to perform overtime, while the State-run company continues its re-opening gradual.
If Line Lamarre said understand that with temporary layoffs were required in the face of the closure of casinos and games rooms, these other cuts would have on it could be avoided.
The president of association denounces a decision that was contrary to the collective agreement, carried out without prior discussion with the SPGQ which would have she been able to seek volunteers to go to a reduced hours or take early retirement.
A spokesman for the Crown corporation said that “Loto-Québec will not comment publicly on its working relationships”, in response to an email to The Canadian Press on Friday.
The Face of the crisis of the COVID-19, Loto-Québec has also terminated the contracts of some employees, supernumeraries and temporarily laid off 2250 employees in the casinos and the games rooms.
A wage freeze is imposed to the executives and no bonus will be paid for the current financial year.
The re-openings of the Hilton Lac-Leamy, the Casino de Charlevoix, Casino de Mont-Tremblant, the Room of games of Québec and Salon de jeux de Trois-Rivières took place this week. Will follow those of the Casino du Lac-Leamy July 23, as well as the Casino of Montreal on 3 August.
After a break of about four months, the network of video lottery terminals and Kinzo are also restarted.