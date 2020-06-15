Louis-Jean Cormier, Kaytranada and Marie-Pierre Arthur shortlisted for the Polaris
Marie-Pierre Arthur is part of the artists shortlisted for the Polaris prize.
June 15, 2020 15h55
Louis-Jean Cormier, Kaytranada and Marie-Pierre Arthur shortlisted for the Polaris
The canadian Press
MONTREAL — The latest album of Louis-Jean Cormier, Marie-Pierre Arthur, Laurentian Flora or le P’tit Belliveau will be the fight to those of the Weeknd, Daniel Caesar and Jessie Reyez to reach the “short list” of the Polaris prize.
The forty albums are on the “long list” of Polaris, unveiled Monday. These “best albums of canadian of the year” were chosen from among 223 records released since the 1 may 2019. The independent jury of 201 members is composed of reviews of music, broadcasters and bloggers from across Canada.
This same jury will now the “short list” of 10 albums will be announced on 15 July. A grand jury composed of eleven members of the jury initial will choose finally the grand prize winner, which will be unveiled next fall. The Polaris offers $ 50,000 to the artist that creates the canadian album of the year, “evaluated only according to its artistic merit without regard to genre or album sales”. The other nine finalists on the “short list” will receive 3000 $.
It is found especially on the “long list” of the album Bubba of Kaytranada, who had won the Polaris in 2016 with 99 %. But there is also a new entrant, the Acadian of Nova Scotia P’tit Belliveau (Jonah Richard Guimond), whose first album, Greatest Hits Vol. 1, has had some success, notably with the eye-catching Income Tax Return” The group in montreal Chocolate is also on the long list with his fifth album, the Jazz committed.
The album The Paths of glass, of Karkwa, with Louis-Jean Cormier at the helm, was the first francophone recording to pick up the Polaris, in 2010. Cormier is still a finalist this year for his album When the night falls, very well-received, despite a release in full pandemic.
Awarded since 2006, the Polaris prize have been awarded in the past to Haviah Mighty, Jeremy To, Lido Pimienta, Kaytranada, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Tanya Tagaq, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Feist, Arcade Fire, Karkwa, Fucked Up, Caribou, Patrick Watson and Final Fantasy/Owen Pallett. The Polaris is considered the most prestigious music award in Canada: beyond its $ 50,000 award, it provides an impetus for international career album.
Side anglo, Toronto’s The Weeknd has had great success with After Hours, which is maintained at the top of sales in the United States for four weeks earlier this year. It is bordered especially in the long list Daniel Caesar and his / her album R&B Case Study 01, as well as Jessie Reyez for his Before Love came to Kill Us.
Several native artists have also been chosen this year in the “long list” of veterans and recruits. Among them, the singer oji-cree Anachnid, who lives in Montreal, has been chosen for his album Dreamweaver. She had won in may 2019 the Price of the singer-songwriter native of the SOCAN Foundation awards at the gala of the Indigenous Music Awards.
The “long list” Polaris music Prize 2020
Combines X – Cape God
Anachnid – Dreamweaver
Aquakultre – Legacy
Marie-Pierre Arthur – fires to see
Backxwash – God Has Nothing To Do With This Leave Him Out Of It
Badge Time Together – Badge Time Together
Begonia – Fear
P’tit Belliveau – Greatest Hits Vol. 1
Caribou – Suddenly
Daniel Caesar – CASE STUDY 01
Chocolate – Jazz committed
Louis-Jean Cormier – When the night falls
Corridor – Junior
dvsn – A Muse In Her Feelings
Jacques Greene – Dawn Chorus
Sarah Harmer – Are You Gone
Ice Cream – FED UP
Junia-T – Studio Monk
Kaytranada – Bubba
Laurentian Flora – Volume 1
Cindy Lee – What’s Tonight To Eternity?
Men I Trust – Uncle Jazz
Nêhiyawak – nipiy
OBUXUM – Re-birth
Owen Pallett – Island
Pantayo – Pantayo
Lido Pimienta – Miss Colombia
Joel Plaskett – 44
William Prince – Reliever
Jessie Reyez – BEFORE LOVE came TO KILL US
Andy Shauf – The Neon Skyline
Riit – ataataga
Super Duty Tough Work – Studies in Grey
U. S. Girls – Heavy Light
Leif Vollebekk – New Ways
Wares – Survival
The Weeknd – The After Hours
WHOOP-Szo – Warrior Down
Witch Prophet – DNA Activation
Zen Bamboo – GLU