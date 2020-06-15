Louis-Jean Cormier, Kaytranada and Marie-Pierre Arthur shortlisted for the Polaris

Louis-Jean Cormier, Kaytranada et Marie-Pierre Arthur retenus en vue du Polaris

Louis-Jean Cormier, Kaytranada et Marie-Pierre Arthur retenus en vue du Polaris

Marie-Pierre Arthur is part of the artists shortlisted for the Polaris prize.

June 15, 2020 15h55

Louis-Jean Cormier, Kaytranada and Marie-Pierre Arthur shortlisted for the Polaris

The canadian Press

MONTREAL — The latest album of Louis-Jean Cormier, Marie-Pierre Arthur, Laurentian Flora or le P’tit Belliveau will be the fight to those of the Weeknd, Daniel Caesar and Jessie Reyez to reach the “short list” of the Polaris prize.

The forty albums are on the “long list” of Polaris, unveiled Monday. These “best albums of canadian of the year” were chosen from among 223 records released since the 1 may 2019. The independent jury of 201 members is composed of reviews of music, broadcasters and bloggers from across Canada.

This same jury will now the “short list” of 10 albums will be announced on 15 July. A grand jury composed of eleven members of the jury initial will choose finally the grand prize winner, which will be unveiled next fall. The Polaris offers $ 50,000 to the artist that creates the canadian album of the year, “evaluated only according to its artistic merit without regard to genre or album sales”. The other nine finalists on the “short list” will receive 3000 $.

It is found especially on the “long list” of the album Bubba of Kaytranada, who had won the Polaris in 2016 with 99 %. But there is also a new entrant, the Acadian of Nova Scotia P’tit Belliveau (Jonah Richard Guimond), whose first album, Greatest Hits Vol. 1, has had some success, notably with the eye-catching Income Tax Return” The group in montreal Chocolate is also on the long list with his fifth album, the Jazz committed.

The album The Paths of glass, of Karkwa, with Louis-Jean Cormier at the helm, was the first francophone recording to pick up the Polaris, in 2010. Cormier is still a finalist this year for his album When the night falls, very well-received, despite a release in full pandemic.

Awarded since 2006, the Polaris prize have been awarded in the past to Haviah Mighty, Jeremy To, Lido Pimienta, Kaytranada, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Tanya Tagaq, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Feist, Arcade Fire, Karkwa, Fucked Up, Caribou, Patrick Watson and Final Fantasy/Owen Pallett. The Polaris is considered the most prestigious music award in Canada: beyond its $ 50,000 award, it provides an impetus for international career album.

Side anglo, Toronto’s The Weeknd has had great success with After Hours, which is maintained at the top of sales in the United States for four weeks earlier this year. It is bordered especially in the long list Daniel Caesar and his / her album R&B Case Study 01, as well as Jessie Reyez for his Before Love came to Kill Us.

Several native artists have also been chosen this year in the “long list” of veterans and recruits. Among them, the singer oji-cree Anachnid, who lives in Montreal, has been chosen for his album Dreamweaver. She had won in may 2019 the Price of the singer-songwriter native of the SOCAN Foundation awards at the gala of the Indigenous Music Awards.

The “long list” Polaris music Prize 2020

Combines X – Cape God

Anachnid – Dreamweaver

Aquakultre – Legacy

Marie-Pierre Arthur – fires to see

Backxwash – God Has Nothing To Do With This Leave Him Out Of It

Badge Time Together – Badge Time Together

Begonia – Fear

P’tit Belliveau – Greatest Hits Vol. 1

Caribou – Suddenly

Daniel Caesar – CASE STUDY 01

Chocolate – Jazz committed

Louis-Jean Cormier – When the night falls

Corridor – Junior

dvsn – A Muse In Her Feelings

Jacques Greene – Dawn Chorus

Sarah Harmer – Are You Gone

Ice Cream – FED UP

Junia-T – Studio Monk

Kaytranada – Bubba

Laurentian Flora – Volume 1

Cindy Lee – What’s Tonight To Eternity?

Men I Trust – Uncle Jazz

Nêhiyawak – nipiy

OBUXUM – Re-birth

Owen Pallett – Island

Pantayo – Pantayo

Lido Pimienta – Miss Colombia

Joel Plaskett – 44

William Prince – Reliever

Jessie Reyez – BEFORE LOVE came TO KILL US

Andy Shauf – The Neon Skyline

Riit – ataataga

Super Duty Tough Work – Studies in Grey

U. S. Girls – Heavy Light

Leif Vollebekk – New Ways

Wares – Survival

The Weeknd – The After Hours

WHOOP-Szo – Warrior Down

Witch Prophet – DNA Activation

Zen Bamboo – GLU

Le Soleil

