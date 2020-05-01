Love in secret : For better and for worse *** 1/2
There is something infinitely touching to see Terry Donahue and Pat Henschel kissing tenderly after more than 65 years of common life.
May 1, 2020
Eric Moreault
The Sun
CRITICAL-there is something infinitely touching to see partners kissing tenderly after more than 65 years of common life. Especially after an epic complicity remarkable, and when we know that this love was lived without the knowledge of their loved ones. Love in secret (A Secret Love) causes us to enter into the intimacy of Terry Donahue and Pat Henschel then that the couple must complete his greatest fight : old age and disease.
In itself, the story of Terry Donahue is worthy of a film. This was also done indirectly with A league in petticoats (A League of Their Own, 1992), a feature film of Pennie Marshall with Geena Davis, and Madonna. The native of Moose Jaw has played as a catcher for four years in the baseball league All-American Girls Professional for the Redwings in Peoria.
The thing has nothing to do with anecdotal as it allows Terry to obtain a permit to stay american. One winter she returned to the house, the wife of 22 years, made the acquaintance of Pat, four years her junior, during a game of hockey. Nait an impossible love for the time period (at the end of the 40s), and their respective families, very conservative. The couple then decided to settle in Chicago.
Chris Bolan would have been able to make its starting point. It has chosen instead to present them as Terry is faced with the Parkinson’s and a loss of autonomy more and more serious. His niece, Diana, who adores her, would love to convince her to move back to Edmonton, but Pat is reluctant to sell their home…
A wise choice, because thatLove in secret lingers, especially as the difficulties they must face the twilight years of their life after sixty-five years together. In particular, the fact that the homes in their region have never hosted couples, gay…