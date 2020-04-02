Love story: Serge Gainsbourg and Jane Birkin
2 April 1928 in Paris, was born the legend and genius Serge Gainsbourg. The birthday of the composer and the singer, actor and Director – in short, one of the most important people of the 20th century – Vogue.ua remember, what was the novel of Serge Gainsbourg and Jane Birkin.
“I just filmed French movie “Slogan”, the main role is played by the man I love. His name is Serge Gainsbourg. He’s a little weird, but I love it. It is not like anyone of my old friends is a pretty lowdown, but at the same time clean.”
This line from the “Diaries of a monkey” – the memoirs of Jane Birkin, who actress released in 2018. The book begins in 1957, when Birkin was 11 years old (then Jane started keeping a diary that will later form the basis of this book), and lasts until 1982. For those who want to learn more about the life of the actress, her relationship with Ganbara, and more importantly – about its view of life, naive and touching, “diary of a monkey” is a priceless document. The name is given in allusion to the soft toy – monkey Monkey, the mascot of the actress, which she never parted, and which in 1991 was put in a coffin to Serge. “Based on the diaries of monkeys”, among other things, it is easy to draw up a chronology of the relationship of the couple, as it was on fire, and then extinguished their passion; what I was arguing, as he loved to spend time with their annoyed at each other. Birkin and Gainsbourg met on the set of the film “Slogan” by Pierre Grumble in Paris in 1968. the Actress was 22, and she just went through a breakup with her first husband, composer John Barry, Gainsbourg – 41.
Jane moved to Paris, having a minor role in the film, Antonio’s “blow-up”; did not know the language and feel at the site is not very confident. With Gainsbourg on the court at first did not get along: the French treated her arrogantly and he was irritated by her ignorance of the language. And if Birkin was 20-year-old debutante, the Gainsbourg knew his worth. Although considered himself an ugly man, he made a magical impression – by this time he has had two divorces and two children. His real name is Lucien, and, as the close Lulu – shortly before he was replaced by Sergei in honor of the beloved composer Sergei Rachmaninoff. By the time of acquaintance with the Birkin, he recorded two albums and created a dozen songs for popular artists, from Brigitte Bardot to Fanny Ardant. Both he attributed novels.
“… The Guardian called “I love you… I love you too, no” the sexiest song in the world. I put the plate to their parents, but every time it got to my sighs, lifted the needle of the player. Words they did not understand, and the melody they liked. But then arrived my brother and lost the disc. The parents behaved bravely. Father defended me in front of my friends from the Admiralty, and my mother continued to claim that it is the most beautiful in the world melody”.
The song “Je t’aime… moi non plus” became a cult, Gainsbourg wrote even before he met Jane Birkin, and first recorded with Brigitte Bardot, but the Duo did not work. Later, when he and Birkin were living together in Paris, he heard her singing in the bath, and offered to write a song. The actress agreed. It was 1969: the pair went to London, recorded track in the Studio – and then they woke up famous.
The song “I love you… I love you too, no” became the most sold in France and a hit in Europe. She was adored and hated – due to the fact that between the verses Birkin moaned and faked an orgasm, the song was banned by the Pope, but Gainsbourg, as recalled in the diaries Birkin, looked at it pragmatically and called it “the best PR”. In an interview with Gainsbourg to escalate the affair and said that the sounds of Jane faked – they say that they put the microphone directly over the bed. With “I love you… I love you too, no,” began his musical career Birkin: the next 12 years, a brilliant composer Gainsbourg would write dozens of songs for her unusual, delicate and breaking voice.
“It’s very soft and gentle and at the same time very strong, he is very thin as it is, but in terms of sex, he just a miracle. However, I feel that he is more than a sexually attractive man. He’s brilliantly talented and unique. If I lost it, for me it will be the most terrible loss, because I’ve never been so happy.”
The most beautiful pair of France were passionate relationship. In his diaries, the actress recalls that they were swearing on the little things – the taste of the sauce, who’s gonna cook dinner or political issues, which was sure Gainsbourg, Jane was clueless. In 1971 Jane and Serge’s daughter, Charlotte. The pair continued to work together. In 1975, Gainsbourg was shot by Birkin in one of the most avant-garde of his films, a Comedy about an unconventional love triangle, “I love you… me neither”. Screening films around the world, the couple traveled a lot: Japan and native Birkin UK, USA, Europe, Mexico. Free time spent in Paris and Normandy, many posed for photographers, and the most touching portraits of couples did the brother of Jane Birkin, directed by Andrew Birkin. Andrew has documented what was left over for ordinary photographers; primarily, it’s the personal things – a walk with the kids, meeting at the cafe with close friends, family vacations couples. These fotografiyah – happy family: Serge, Jane, her daughter from her first marriage to Kate, their daughter Charlotte Gainsbourg and dog Nana.
Formally Jane Birkin and Serge Gainsbourg dispersed in the early 1980s. he had a problem with alcohol, and that they attribute to their breakup. Jane hooked up with Director Jacques Doin, and in 1982 they had a daughter Lou. Biographers pair write that it was a classic French l’amour à trois, the Threesome novel, and that Birkin and Gainsbourg always remained close friends. So, when is born Lou doillon., Gainsbourg sent her gifts, and later became the godfather of the girl. Later, he married model Caroline von Paulux, his Junior by 30 years, which gave birth to his son Lucien. Serge and Jane talked till the death of Gainsbourg from a heart attack in 1991, and in an interview with the Birkin will say: I killed him; if we had not separated, I would have forced him to quit drinking and he would still be alive.
Two years ago in an interview Vogue.ua Jane Birkin spoke about his relationship to Gainsbourg and now, 20 years after his death. “The most beautiful songs Serge wrote about the separation. One of my favorite – Baby Alone in Babylone 1983 (her Jane sang during the show Gucci for spring-summer 2019, simply rising from his seat in the audience – Prim ed.). Why would I let such a nostalgic album? (talking about the album “the Birkin/Gainsbourg: a Symphony” 2018 – approx. author). I wanted to remind myself and the world that Serge is my biggest friend.”
The article used quotes from the book “Diary of a monkey”, publisher Sindbad publishers