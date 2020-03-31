Lucas Ventura: I’m Sure Metalist 1925 will score a lot of points in the remaining rounds
The Brazilian told how the quarantine in the Kharkiv club.
Midfielder Metalist 1925 Lucas Ventura shared his opinion the break in the championship in connection with the pandemic coronavirus, and also spoke about the tasks of the team in the First League.
“Almost all the time I spend at home, only occasionally go out to the store for groceries. Fortunately, it is a few meters from my house. Watching TV, chatting on social networks with friends and family. Also perform physical exercises that was recommended to us by coaches. I do not want to lose shape before you start training.
A very difficult situation. Weather in Kharkiv Sunny day and warm enough. Excellent conditions for training, but, unfortunately, we must observe the quarantine. The main thing in this situation is health, so of course will follow all instructions of doctors.
In General, the first winter went well. We have completed quite a large amount of work, well prepared for the resumption of the season. Yes, I had a little period when it was quite cold and the ground was a lot of snow, but the Ukrainian team guys said this winter I have not seen.
I really hope that the coronavirus pandemic will end as quickly as possible and we can start training and play. We have a very strong team and I am sure that in the final matches we will be able to score a lot of points and be higher in the standings. I and my partners do everything” – said Lucas Ventura in an interview to the official website of the club.
This season, the 22-year-old player has played 12 matches in the t-shirt “yellow-blue”, his one goal and two assists.