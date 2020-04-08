Lufthansa reduced its fleet
Photo: Matthias Schrader, Associated Press
Discussions with the trade unions need to “start quickly”, according to Lufthansa.
The giant German air transport Lufthansa is going to permanently reduce the size of its fleet, separating, quarantine, aircraft, and close its subsidiary Germanwings, the pandemic of sars coronavirus has made its business passengers almost at a halt, announced the group Tuesday.
The management board does not expect a rapid return of the air transport sector in the pre-crisis level, ” explained the company in a press release. The “lifting all restrictions on travel will last for months,” and the return to normal of the application will take “years,” says Lufthansa.
The group did not detail the impact on employment of the restructuring, but has promised that “the purpose” was to ” keep the most jobs possible.” Discussions with the trade unions need to ” start quickly “, according to Lufthansa.
42
This is the minimum number of aircraft, short -, medium-and long-haul will be removed from the fleet of Lufthansa, which is currently composed of 763 devices.
Before the sharp decline in air traffic resulting from the pandemic, the group intends to ” reduce permanently the capacity to transport : at least 42 aircraft short, medium and long-haul will be removed from the fleet of 763 devices currently. This includes 6 Airbus A380, the sale of which the builder was “in any way planned to start in 2022,” says Lufthansa.
“The activities of flight of Germanwings will be arrested,” adds the company in a press release. For several years already, Germanwings was no longer its own company, but integrated in the subsidiary, low-cost Eurowings Lufthansa, and the group had previously announced its intention to do away with the subsidiary.
With 87 000 employees within the company, more than 60 % of the staff is or will be enrolled in the part-time unemployment, of which 62 000 people in Germany.